IESCO notifies power suspension programme

ISLAMABAD, Jun 22: The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Monday issued a power suspension programme for Tuesday in various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to an IESCO spokesperson, power supply in the Islamabad Circle will remain suspended from 7:00 am to 11:00 am on CWO, G-10 Markaz, Category House, G-10 Muave Area and associated feeders.

In Rawalpindi Cantt Circle, electricity supply will remain suspended from 6:00 am to 10:00 am on Moorat, Kohala and Fatima Jinnah feeders, while from 7:00 am to 11:00 am power supply will remain affected on FECHS, NPF-I, NPF-II, Doctor Town, PWD-I and PWD-II feeders.

Similarly, in Rawalpindi City Circle, power supply will remain suspended from 7:00 am to 11:00 am on Golra, Azharabad, Zarkoon Heights, New Azharabad, Jhangi, Quaid-e-Azam Hospital, CWO and Shamas Colony feeders.

In Attock Circle, electricity supply will remain suspended from 7:00 am to 11:00 am on Katchery, Dar-ul-Islam Colony and Attock Cantt feeders. In Jhelum Circle, power supply will remain suspended from 6:00 am to 10:00 am on Khai Kulia feeder, while in Chakwal Circle, electricity supply will remain suspended from 6:00 am to 10:00 am on Abdullah Pur, Jalal Pur, Sagharpur and CWO feeders.

In GSO Circle, electricity will remain suspended from 8:00 am to 4:00 pm on the 132-KV New Wah–POF transmission line and related earth switch, from 8:00 am to 6:00 pm on the 132-KV Chakwal–Bhagwal–Talagang, 132-KV Kahuta City–Palandri and 132-KV New Wah–Bahter More transmission lines along with related earth switches, and surrounding areas will remain closed.

IESCO management apologizes to its esteemed customers for the power outage. If the work is completed ahead of time, the power supply can be restored even before the scheduled time.