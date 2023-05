IESCO issues power suspension programme

ISLAMABAD, May 09 (APP): Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Tuesday issued a power suspension programme for Wednesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 09:00 AM to 02:00 PM, Islamabad Circle, I-11/1, I-11/3, Metro, Anguri, NCP, Mangyal, Shahdara, Shahpur, Khaban Iqbal, Peer Suhawah, Quaid-e-Azam University, Punjab House, Bari Imam, Mandala, Athal, NIH Feeders, Rawalpindi City Circle, Nogzi, Bajnyal, Nust Road, F-17/1, F-17/2, Feeders, Rawalpindi Cantt Circle, Chahan, Chontra, Rajar, Chakri, SPD, SPF, 22 No. Chongi, Park View, Pindi Board, Jail Park. 1, Car Chowk, Mehboob Shaheed Feeders, Jhelum Circle, Garmala, Baba Shaheed, Chhappar Sharif, Kallar City, Doberan Feeders, Chakwal Circle, Daulatala, Adi, Dera Muslim Feeders, Attock Circle, from 08:00 am to 01:00 pm, Bolnewal, Khanabad, Lalazar, Lalrukh, Small Industrial, Purmiana, Garhi Afghana, Mainawala feeder and surrounding areas.