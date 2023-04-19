Wednesday, April 19, 2023
IESCO issued a power suspension programme for Thursday

April 19, 2023

DNA

ATTOCK (APRIL-19) – Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Wednesday issued a power suspension programme for Thursday for various areas of its region including Attock circle for carrying out their necessary maintenance and routine development work. IESCO Spokesman said, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 07:00 AM to 11:00 AM, Islamabad Circle, GOR Feeder, Rawalpindi City Circle, F-17/1, F-17/2, Nogzi, Bajnial feeders, Rawalpindi Cantt Circle, Kahuta City-II, Hanif Shaheed Feeders, Chakwal Circle, Basharat Feeder, Attock Circle, Bolenwal, Taxila-2, Taxila-1, Sher Shah Suri Feeders and surrounding areas.

PAKISTAN


