IED Incident Near Malam Jabba

ISLAMABAD, SEPT 22 (DNA) – Today a group of diplomats traveling to Islamabad after their trip to Malam Jabba and Swat witnessed an incident. An advance scout police vehicle was hit by an IED which resulted in a casualty of the police detail. All members of the diplomatic corps have returned safely to Islamabad.

Our sympathies are with the families of the shaheed policeman and three injured in the incident.

We honour our law enforcement authorities that remain steadfast in the face of terrorists. Such acts will not deter Pakistan from its commitment towards the fight against terrorism.