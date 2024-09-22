IED Incident Near Malam Jabba
ISLAMABAD, SEPT 22 (DNA) – Today a group of diplomats traveling to Islamabad after their trip to Malam Jabba and Swat witnessed an incident. An advance scout police vehicle was hit by an IED which resulted in a casualty of the police detail. All members of the diplomatic corps have returned safely to Islamabad.
Our sympathies are with the families of the shaheed policeman and three injured in the incident.
We honour our law enforcement authorities that remain steadfast in the face of terrorists. Such acts will not deter Pakistan from its commitment towards the fight against terrorism.
Related News
President felicitates Sri Lanka’s president-elect on his electoral victory
ISLAMABAD, Sep 22 (APP) – President Asif Ali Zardari on Sunday extended heartfelt felicitations onRead More
PM strongly condemns terrorist attack on police mobile near Mallam Jabba
LONDON, Sep 22 (APP): Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday strongly condemned the terrorist attackRead More
Comments are Closed