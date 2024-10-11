Idea of Indonesianists

Dr M Ali Hamza

Indonesia, with its vibrant culture, vast natural resources, and strategic geopolitical position, has been a focal point for scholars, diplomats, and development experts across the globe. Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Republic of Indonesia, recently held the 6th Annual World Indonesianist Congress in Jakarta. Over time, a unique phenomenon known as the Indonesianists has emerged; non-Indonesians around the globe who have spent a considerable amount of their time to understand Indonesia, advocates for its prosperity, and contribute to its development. In a simple phrase, the Friends of Indonesia. These individuals, ranging from academics to diplomats and business professionals, offer invaluable external perspectives and insights into Indonesia’s development. The concept of Indonesianists emphasizes how nations can benefit from their global friends and partners, particularly through intellectual collaboration, advisory roles, and policy recommendations. This idea holds significance not only for Indonesia but also for countries like Pakistan, where similar external guidance can be leveraged for the progress.

The Indonesianists are non-Indonesians, but their long-term involvement with the nation enables them to act as external advisers, supporters, and facilitators of development. Some have lived in Indonesia and others may have worked with Indonesian organizations, conducted research on Indonesian social or economic issues, or engaged in bilateral or multilateral collaborations between Indonesia and other nations. Indonesianists contribute in several significant ways; lets discuss few.

Firstly, Knowledge Transfer and Expertise. Non-Indonesian experts bring with them insights from their respective countries, industries, or fields of study. By sharing their knowledge and experiences, they help Indonesia adapt best practices, especially in fields like governance, education, environmental management, tourism and economic policy. For example, scholars of Indonesian history can guide the nation on lessons from its past that may be critical for its future trajectory.

Secondly, Building Bridges Between Indonesia and the World.Indonesianists, through their network of global connections, help Indonesia engage with international organizations, investors, and other countries. This facilitates not only economic growth but also a deeper cultural exchange that enables Indonesia to maintain a strong international presence.

Thirdly, Promoting Innovation and Sustainable Development. Many Indonesianists advocate for environmentally sustainable policies and development initiatives. They help introduce global models of innovation that can be tailored to Indonesia’s unique cultural and geographical needs.

Last but not the least, Strengthening Educational and Institutional Capacity. Academic Indonesianists often focus on strengthening the intellectual foundation of the nation. They partner with Indonesian universities, contribute to curriculum development, and provide opportunities for Indonesian scholars to gain international exposure.

While Indonesia itself is rich in intellectual capital, the idea of Indonesianists highlights the importance of welcoming external perspectives that can enhance local efforts and inspire innovation. With a country as diverse and complex as Indonesia, having external advocates provides a broader view, allowing for more educated decision-making in politics, economics, and social reforms.

Pakistan, like Indonesia, is a country with tremendous potential but faces complex challenges. The idea of utilizing external guidance from friends of the country, what we could call Pakistaniists, could be highly beneficial for its development. In Pakistan’s context, this concept could focus on utilizing non-Pakistanis who have significant expertise in relevant fields and a deep connection with the country to guide its development.

Pakistan faces challenges in governance, education, economic reform, and environmental sustainability. Pakistaniists could offer much-needed expertise in sectors like energy, agriculture, education, and health. For instance, Pakistaniists with experience in public administration from developed countries could provide insights into reforming public sector institutions, making them more efficient and transparent.

Pakistaniists could include members of the global Pakistani diaspora who, although born or settled abroad, but retain deep connections with the country. These individuals could bridge Pakistan with the world, facilitating international collaborations, foreign direct investments, and global trade. Just as Indonesianists have helped Indonesia engage with the international community, Pakistaniists could amplify Pakistan’s voice on the global stage.

Similar to the Indonesianist model, Pakistaniists could introduce and localize global best practices in various sectors. Whether it’s learning from countries that have successfully curbed corruption, managed population growth, or improved health outcomes, external advisers could provide Pakistan with tested solutions, thereby accelerating its development.

Moreover, Pakistan, like Indonesia, is vulnerable to climate change. Pakistaniists who specialize in environmental science and sustainability could guide the nation in implementing sustainable development models, introducing clean energy solutions, and preserving its natural resources.

Pakistan’s education system faces numerous challenges, from low literacy rates to gender inequality in schooling. Pakistaniists, especially those in the academic field, could help in curriculum development, teacher training, and capacity building in educational institutions, fostering a generation of Pakistanis better equipped to lead the country into a prosperous future.

The Indonesianists model highlights that no nation is an island and that global partnerships can provide crucial insights and guidance for sustained growth and prosperity. For countries like Pakistan, adopting a similar approach could open doors to innovative solutions and strengthen their ties with the international community.

Both Indonesia and Pakistan, with their dynamic populations and strategic importance in Asia, stand to gain immensely by engaging with their global friends and experts. As nations seek to navigate the complexities of modern development, the idea of Indonesianists, replicated in various forms across the world, could be a game-changing approach to fostering progress and prosperity.