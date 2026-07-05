ICT Police reshuffles three senior officers in key appointments

ISLAMABAD, Jul 05:Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police on Saturday reshuffled three senior police officers, assigning them key operational and administrative posts with immediate effect under a notification issued by the Office of the Inspector General of Police.

According to the notification, DIG Law & Order, Training and Discipline Muhammad Ateeque Tahir will continue in his current post and will also hold the additional charge of DIG Headquarters until further orders.



Capt (R) Hamzah Humayun, who was awaiting posting, has been appointed SSP Operations, Safe City. He has also been given the additional charge of SSP Law & Order and Training. Following his appointment, CTO Kainat Azhar Khan and Muhammad Ateeque Tahir have been relieved of the additional charges they were holding.



Meanwhile, Muhammad Shoaib Masood has been appointed AIG Establishment, replacing Syed Inayat Ali Shah, who has been relieved of the additional charge.



The notification further said Shoaib Masood would also hold the look-after charge of SP Rural Division until Flight Lieutenant (R) Zeeshan Ali returns from special duty.