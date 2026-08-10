ICT Police put two car lifters behind bars, recover five vehicles worth Rs6.7m

ISLAMABAD, 10 AUG (DNA) — Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police’s Anti-Vehicle Lifting Unit (AVLU) have put two members of an active car-lifting gang behind bars and recovered five stolen vehicles worth around Rs6.7 million from their possession.

An ICT Police official told on Monday that the suspects were identified as Shah Nawaz and Mushtaq, who were allegedly involved in vehicle theft incidents across the federal capital.

The official said the five recovered vehicles had been stolen from the jurisdictions of different police stations in Islamabad. During investigation, the suspects also allegedly disclosed their involvement in the theft of several other vehicles, he added.

SSP Investigation Islamabad Suleman Zafar said ICT Police would continue an indiscriminate crackdown against active car-lifting gangs operating in the capital. He said those depriving citizens of their valuable assets would be challaned before courts on the basis of solid evidence to ensure exemplary punishment in accordance with law. — DNA