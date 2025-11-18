ICT admin opens 7 M-Tag centres

DNA

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration has introduced 7 new M-Tag installation points, allowing residents to get their vehicles tagged between 9 am and 9 pm.

According to the spokesman of ICT administration here, the move aims to give thousands of daily commuters easy access to the mandatory tagging system before enforcement begins across the capital.

He said that the Islamabad’s administration has expanded M-Tag facilities by setting up seven points across the federal capital. The service is now available for vehicle owners from 9 am to 9 pm, giving citizens a full 12-hour window to complete their M-Tag installation.

According to the district administration, new service points have been established at Kachnar Park in I-8, Islamabad Club, and Lake View Park.

Additional centres are operating at F-9 Park, Tarlai, Gulberg Greens and 26 Number Chungi, covering both central and peripheral areas of the city.

These locations were selected to help reduce travel time for residents who need to get their vehicles registered under the tagging system.

Meanwhile, the Excise and Taxation Office in H-9 will also offer M-Tag services, but with specific timings from 3 pm to 9 pm. Officials said this adjustment will help manage heavy footfall at the office while allowing citizens to access multiple points throughout the day.

The district administration has stated that the new setup will help citizens avoid long queues and can choose the nearest centre to complete the process.

Each point is staffed to assist residents in applying for a new tag, verifying vehicle details or updating information linked to their M-Tag account.

Officials emphasised that no vehicle will be allowed to operate in Islamabad without an M-Tag once full enforcement begins. This step is part of a broader plan to ensure a smooth traffic management system and streamline vehicle identification within the capital.

The administration also announced that the next phase will involve action against vehicles operating without an M-Tag. For now, residents are being encouraged to visit their nearest centre to avoid complications once enforcement starts.

The introduction of seven service points marks a shift from previous arrangements where citizens had limited access to M-Tag facilities. Earlier, most residents had to visit fewer centres, resulting in long waiting times and heavy congestion. The new arrangement spreads traffic across multiple locations, lowering the burden on each centre and helping commuters complete the process quickly.

At the parks-based points—such as F-9 Park, Kachnar Park and Lake View Park—visitors can complete their M-Tag registration during regular park visits. This placement, officials say, is meant to bridge the accessibility gap by bringing essential services into public spaces.

Tarlai and 26 Number Chungi centres will benefit residents of rural and semi-urban localities who previously had to travel long distances for registration. By covering these areas, the administration aims to ensure that motorists from every zone of Islamabad have access to the service without extensive travel.

Residents have been advised to bring their CNIC, vehicle registration book and phone number for verification. Those who already have an M-Tag can visit any of the new points to update their data or resolve issues linked to their account.

The extended 12-hour availability is designed to accommodate government employees, private-sector workers and commercial drivers who may not be free during standard office hours. By offering services into the evening, the administration expects a higher completion rate before enforcement begins.

Officials said the citywide rollout of M-Tag services reflects an effort to modernise traffic systems. Once fully enforced, the system will help regulate vehicle movement and improve toll collection processes in coordination with relevant authorities.