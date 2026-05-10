ICPG and Sante host thrilling Islamabad Club Open Polo Championship

ISLAMABAD, MAY 10 /DNA/ – ICPG, in collaboration with Sante, proudly hosted the final match of the 7th Islamabad Club Open Polo Championship today at the Islamabad Club. The prestigious sporting event was attended by esteemed members of the Islamabad Club and honored by the presence of distinguished dignitaries and diplomats from Bulgaria ,the Chief Guest HE Ambassador Irena Gancheva ,Ambassador of Poland Macej Pisarski and Mrs Justyna Pisarki, the Amabassor of Belgium Idesbald van Graft and Mrs Lorrain , newly arrived Ambassador of Spain Carlos Aragon and Mrs Sabine Richter , the Embassy of Argentina Deputy Mrs Erica Lucero, underscoring the championship’s international appeal and stature.

The thrilling final saw Team HN/Diamond Paints emerge victorious HAIDER ,SHOAIB,SAQIB & JALAL against Team BN/SQ BABAR,SHIRAZ,IBRAHIM & ABELENDA in a closely contested and highly competitive match. Displaying exceptional skill, sportsmanship, and teamwork, both sides kept spectators on the edge of their seats, making the final a memorable highlight of the tournament.

The championship featured six coveted teams, bringing together top talent from the polo circuit and delivering a series of exciting matches throughout the tournament. Celebrated for its high standards of play and organization, the event once again reaffirmed the Islamabad Club Open Polo Championship as a key date on the country’s sporting calendar.

Islamabad club expressed their appreciation to all participating teams, guests, sponsors, and organizers for contributing to the success of the event, and reaffirmed their commitment to supporting polo and sporting events in islamabad.