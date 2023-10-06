ICCI urges pharma distributors to keep 3 months stock in hand to avoid shortage of medicines

Islamabad, OCT 6: /DNA/ – The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ICCI) has conferred the Best Distributor Award on Muhammad Mehtab Hussain, General Manager, Premier Sales (Pvt.) Limited in recognition of his outstanding services and ensuring availability of needed medicines at pharmacies, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic. Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry gave the award to Muhammad Mehtab Hussain during a ceremony held at ICCI.

Speaking on the occasion, Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry paid tribute to Muhammad Mehtab Hussain for his best distribution services, especially during Covid-19 pandemic when many distributors and pharmacies were facing supply chain issues. He said that the Premier Sales (Pvt.) Limited has embraced the modern distribution system, which is laudable. He stressed that the DRAP should take measures to ensure at least 3-months stocks with distributors for regular supply of medicines at pharmacies.

Muhammad Mehtab Hussain, General Manager, Premier Sales (Pvt.) Limited thanked ICCI for giving him Best Distributor Award, which is a great honor for him and his organization. He said that speed and response level matter a lot in distribution business for customer satisfaction and retail spread is his prime focus to serve the ailing humanity.

Sardar Shabbir Ahmed, Senior Inspector of Drugs, Islamabad congratulated Muhammad Mehtab Hussain and Premier Sales (Pvt.) Ltd for receiving Best Distributor Award, which is a due recognition of their professional and positive approach in business. He stressed that every distributor of pharma products should focus on expanding its network and covering far-flung areas to ensure availability of medicines to the patients.

Zafar Bakhtawari, Chairman, D.Watson Group and Secretary General UBG Pakistan said that Muhammad Mehtab Hussain is a role model for other distributors as he visits shop to shop to ensure availability of medicines for patients. He termed pharmacy business as a great service to ailing humanity and stressed that patients should be treated as patients and not as customers.

Rafique Jakwani, CEO, Premier Sales (Pvt.) Ltd said that ICCI Best Distribution Award is an award for the whole team of his organization. He said that ICCI is the first Chamber that has acknowledged the services of a best distributor. He hoped that ICCI would continue this good tradition that would promote competition and bring improvement in the whole industry.

Qaiser Masood, Secretary General, Chemist and Drug Association Islamabad also lauded the initiative of ICCI for recognizing the services of a best distributor.

President Chemist and Drug Association Islamabad Tariq Saeed, Prof. Dr. Aurangzeb Dean Preston University and Director Ch. Waqar Ahmed, General Manager Drug Services Ata Muhammad, other dignitaries and a large number of pharma business community were present in the award ceremony.