ICCI urges government to find alternative to road closures

ISLAMABAD, OCT 10 /DNA/ – President of the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI), Sardar Tahir Mahmood, has strongly condemned the closure of routes in the twin cities, saying that the economy should not be paralyzed in the name of protests or security measures. He said the ongoing road blockages in Islamabad and Rawalpindi have severely affected business activities, causing difficulties for both shopkeepers and consumers.

Sardar Tahir Mahmood stated that obstacles in accessing business centers are causing losses worth millions of rupees daily. He added that the movement of essential goods between the capital and Rawalpindi has also been disrupted, while the livelihood of small traders has been badly hit. The country’s current economic situation is already fragile, and such measures like road closures are further slowing down the wheel of the economy.

He said the business environment in the capital is already under pressure, and additional obstacles are intolerable. Sardar Tahir urged the government and administration to devise an alternative traffic management plan instead of completely shutting down roads under the pretext of protests or security arrangements. He demanded that all closed routes be reopened immediately and smooth traffic flow ensured to provide relief to the public and the business community alike.