ICCI to pursue early resolution of fruit market issues with concerned authorities: Tahir Ayub

ISLAMABAD, JUL 9 /DNA/ – Acting President of the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI), Tahir Ayub, has assured the traders of Fruit Market, Sector I-11/4, Islamabad that the Chamber will take up all their long standing civic, infrastructure and traffic-related issues with the relevant authorities to ensure their early and permanent resolution.

He expressed these views while talking to a delegation of the Fruit Market, Sector I-11/4, which called on him at the Chamber House on Thursday under the leadership of its Patron-in-Chief, Chaudhry Mohammad Arshad, to congratulate him on assuming the charge of Acting President of ICCI. The delegation also included Malik Khizer Awan, Vice Chairman, Chaudhry Sufian, Executive Member, and Chaudhry Arslan Izhar, Member.

The delegation briefed the Acting President on the key challenges confronting the market, particularly the closure of one carriageway of the main double road in front of the local police station, which they said has been causing severe traffic congestion and immense difficulties for traders, transporters, customers and visitors throughout the day. They urged ICCI to intervene for the reopening of the road to restore the smooth flow of traffic.

The delegation also highlighted several civic issues, including blocked sewerage lines, the shortage of safe drinking water, inadequate security arrangements and the growing problem of encroachments, which they said were disrupting business activities and creating hardships for the trading community.

Responding to the concerns, Tahir Ayub acknowledged the strategic importance of the Fruit Market in maintaining the uninterrupted supply of fresh fruits to Islamabad and adjoining areas. He emphasized that the smooth functioning of the market is essential not only for traders but also for consumers across the region.

He assured the delegation that ICCI would vigorously pursue all these issues with the Capital Development Authority (CDA), Islamabad Traffic Police, the district administration and other relevant departments to secure practical and lasting solutions. He stressed that the Chamber remains fully committed to protecting the interests of the business community and improving the overall business environment in the federal capital.

The Acting President further announced that he would personally arrange a visit of the Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Islamabad, Ms. Kainat Azhar Khan, to the Fruit Market to assess the traffic situation firsthand and facilitate the removal of bottlenecks. He expressed hope that reopening the closed side of the main double road would significantly ease traffic congestion and provide much-needed relief to traders, transporters and the general public.

The members of the delegation appreciated the proactive approach of the ICCI Acting President and expressed confidence that, under his leadership, the Chamber would continue to effectively advocate for the resolution of issues confronting the business community and contribute to the sustainable development of Islamabad’s commercial sectors.

On this occasion Vice President Mohammad Irfan Chaudhry, executive member Imran Minhas, Israr-ul-Haq Mashwani, Chaudhry Sohail and Khawaja Ameer ul Hassan were also present.