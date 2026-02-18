ICCI to expand facilitation desks for business community: Sardar Tahir Mehmood

ISLAMABAD, FEB 18: President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) Sardar Tahir Mehmood has reiterated that the Chamber, being the mother body of the business community, is fully committed to promoting business growth by playing an effective advocacy role between the public and private sectors to ensure ease of doing business.

He expressed these views while addressing a large delegation of Traders Welfare Association I-8 Markaz, which visited the Chamber under the leadership of its President, Chaudhry Waheed Mushtaq Cheema.

Highlighting the Chamber’s facilitation initiatives, the ICCI President said that various facilitation desks are already operational at the Chamber and efforts are underway to establish additional desks for MOFA, Passport, Excise and Taxation, and driving licenses to further facilitate the business community.

He emphasized that the Chamber’s leadership remains in constant contact with the high-ups of relevant government institutions, which has enabled ICCI to successfully resolve several pressing issues relating to CDA and the Federal Board of Revenue, in addition to matters concerning the district administration, IESCO, and Sui Gas.

Sardar Tahir Mehmood urged traders and industrialists to become members of the Chamber, stating that a larger membership base would strengthen the Chamber’s voice and enhance its effectiveness in resolving community issues.

Speaking on the occasion, President Traders Welfare Association I-8 Markaz Chaudhry Waheed Mushtaq Cheema thanked the ICCI leadership for its proactive role and highlighted key issues faced by traders in the markaz. He called for the construction of a multi-storey parking plaza, installation of a tube well, allocation of space for a flower market, improved cleanliness and sanitation, laying of new sewerage lines, and restoration of street lights.

General Secretary Rana Mohammad Bilal pointed out harassment by officials of certain departments as a major concern for traders, particularly in connection with the installation of POS systems by the FBR.

Chairman Yasir Jameel Abbasi expressed pride in being associated with ICCI, describing it as the apex body of the business community. He outlined the benefits of Chamber membership, including one-window solutions to business issues and cash discounts at hospitals, cash and carry outlets, and hotels.

President All Pakistan Anjuman-e-Tajraan Ajmal Baloch also reaffirmed his commitment to stand firmly with the business community and pledged close collaboration with ICCI leadership to address traders’ concerns.

ICCI Vice President Irfan Chaudhry, in his vote of thanks, assured the participants of the Chamber’s full support in promoting ease of doing business.

Among those present on the occasion also included Council Member Chaudhry Masood, Executive Members Zulqurnain Abbasi, Ishaq Sial, former Senior Vice President Khalid Mehmood Chaudhry, Tauseef Zaman, and others.