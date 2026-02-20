ICCI stands shoulder to shoulder with young entrepreneurs: Sardar Tahir Mehmood

ISLAMABAD, FEB 20: /DNA/ – The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) hosted the “Connected Pakistan – 30 Under 30” ceremony, celebrating the achievements of young innovators and reaffirming its strong commitment to empowering youth-driven entrepreneurship and advancing Pakistan’s digital future.

The young honorees were lauded as ambassadors of a progressive, tech-driven, and globally competitive Pakistan. Their achievements were termed not only personal milestones but valuable national assets contributing to economic growth and global recognition.

Addressing the closing session, ICCI leadership expressed immense pride and optimism, stating that the event was not merely a celebration of individual excellence but a celebration of a powerful movement driven by bold ideas, fearless actions, and unwavering belief in Pakistan’s limitless potential.

The ceremony highlighted exceptional young change-makers who are redefining Pakistan’s landscape in technology, entrepreneurship, digital transformation, and social enterprise. It was emphasized that these achievers are not waiting for change but actively creating it, proving that youth, when equipped with innovation and vision, is a national strength.

Reaffirming the Chamber’s commitment to innovation-led growth, Sardar Tahir Mehmood outlined the ongoing initiatives, including strengthening chamber-academia linkages to align universities with industry needs, facilitating incubation and mentorship platforms for startups, advocating policy reforms to enhance ease of doing business for young entrepreneurs, and building sustainable ecosystems where ideas can transform into thriving enterprises.

The ICCI President also commended the key contributors who played a pivotal role in organizing the successful event, including Chaudhry Muhammad Javed Iqbal, Vice Chairman of Computer Hardware Association Pakistan; Abrar ul Haque, Executive Director of Computer Hardware Association of Pakistan; Aizaz Mohammad, Convener ICCI IT, Telecom & Computer Hardware Committee; Dr. Muhammad Usman, Convener ICCI Software Development Committee; and Syed Arslan Ali Shah, CEO and Founder of Connected Pakistan.

ICCI Vice President Irfan Chaudhry, Executive member Zulqurnain Abbasi and a large number of young entrepreneurs attended the event.