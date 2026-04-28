ICCI President visits GICC, explores avenues for Pakistan-China business collaboration

ISLAMABAD, APR 28: /DNA/ – President of the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Sardar Tahir Mehmood, visited the Guangzhou International Cooperation Center (GICC) on Tuesday, reaffirming ICCI’s commitment to strengthening economic ties between Pakistan and China and facilitating enhanced business-to-business (B2B) engagement. ICCI Executive Member and Chairman Foreign Delegation Committee Imran Minhas who played a pivotal role in organizing the visit is also accompanying the President.

The GICC, a non-profit platform dedicated to connecting global markets and promoting win-win cooperation, has emerged as a dynamic hub for international business collaboration. With the involvement of over 27 companies, the Centre plays a pivotal role in facilitating B2B matchmaking between Pakistan, China, and other countries, offering a comprehensive one-window solution for businesses seeking partnerships, resources, and market access.

During the visit, Sardar Tahir Mehmood held productive meetings with GICC organizers and prominent Chinese business leaders. The discussions focused on enhancing bilateral connectivity, exploring joint venture opportunities, and identifying new areas of cooperation across key sectors including medical, construction, and trade services.

Speaking on the occasion, the ICCI President appreciated the GICC’s proactive role in bridging international markets and noted that such platforms are instrumental in addressing the evolving needs of the global business community. He highlighted that whether businesses require access to specific industry segments, logistical support, or networking opportunities, the GICC provides an efficient and centralized solution.

It is pertinent to mention that ICCI has already signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with GICC, laying the foundation for structured cooperation. Building on this partnership, ICCI is now set to establish a dedicated counter at GICC to facilitate Pakistani entrepreneurs, particularly ICCI members. This initiative will enable businesspersons from across Pakistan to directly engage with Chinese counterparts and explore new trade and investment opportunities.

The ICCI delegation was also briefed on GICC’s previous initiatives, including the successful organization of events such as the Mango Festival, which helped promote Pakistani products in international markets.

Sardar Tahir Mehmood emphasized that the establishment of an ICCI facilitation counter at GICC would serve as a strategic gateway for Pakistani businesses to access global markets, strengthen supply chains, and enhance exports.