ICCI President urges govt to take proactive measures to shield economy amid Middle East conflict

ISLAMABAD, MAR 14: /DNA/ – President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) Sardar Tahir Mehmood has urged the government to take timely and proactive measures to safeguard Pakistan’s economy in the wake of the evolving situation in the Middle East, which may have far-reaching implications for trade, remittances and overall economic stability.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, he said that the Middle East is a vital economic partner for Pakistan, particularly in terms of energy supplies, employment opportunities for Pakistani workers and the inflow of foreign remittances. Any prolonged instability in the region could potentially disrupt economic activities and affect the steady flow of remittances sent by millions of overseas Pakistanis working in Middle Eastern countries.

Sardar Tahir Mehmood noted that remittances play a critical role in strengthening Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves and supporting the national economy. Therefore, the government should remain vigilant and adopt contingency planning to minimize any possible economic repercussions arising from the situation.

The ICCI President emphasized that the government should consider utilizing the Export Development Fund (EDF) to support exporters, enhance trade promotion activities and strengthen Pakistan’s export sector during uncertain global economic conditions. He said that strategic use of the fund could help exporters explore new markets, improve competitiveness and sustain export growth.

He further stressed the need to ensure uninterrupted energy supplies, maintain strategic reserves of petroleum products and provide facilitation to industries so that economic activities continue without disruption.

Sardar Tahir Mehmood also highlighted that strengthening the export sector and supporting local industries would help offset any potential decline in remittances and external economic pressures. He called for close coordination between the government and the business community to develop policies that protect economic stability and promote sustainable growth.

He reaffirmed that the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry would continue to work closely with the government and relevant stakeholders to address economic challenges and safeguard the interests of the business community and the national economy.