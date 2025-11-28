ICCI President pledges full support for growth of businesses

ISLAMABAD, NOV 28 /DNA/ – A thirty member delegation of the Traders Welfare Association, F-10 Markaz, led by its President Ahmad Khan, paid a visit to the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) and briefed the Chamber’s leadership about the pressing challenges confronting the local business community.

During the meeting, the delegation highlighted key concerns related to civic amenities, infrastructure gaps, and facilitation issues that continue to hinder a smooth and business-friendly environment in F-10 Markaz. They urged ICCI to take up these matters with the relevant departments for timely redressal.

Sardar Tahir Mehmood, President ICCI, gave a patient hearing to the delegation and reaffirmed the Chamber’s unwavering commitment to safeguarding the interests of the business community across the Capital. He assured that all issues raised by the delegation would be formally taken up with the concerned authorities for prompt action. He emphasized that a conducive business ecosystem is vital for boosting trade and economic activities, and ICCI is fully focused on working in close coordination with stakeholders to resolve their genuine grievances.

ICCI Council Member Zubair Ahmed Malik underscored the significance of unity among the community for the attainment of the objectives for the ease of business.

ICCI Senior Vice President Tahir Ayub said that the Chamber is actively pursuing various initiatives aimed at improving the overall business environment in Islamabad. He assured the delegation that ICCI would continue advocating for better civic infrastructure and greater government facilitation.

Vice President Mohammad Irfan Chaudhry also spoke on the occasion, stressing the need for collaborative efforts between traders, community representatives, and government departments to ensure sustainable improvements in commercial areas. He highlighted ICCI’s ongoing efforts to engage with relevant institutions for practical and long-term solutions.

The key issues highlighted by the Traders Welfare Association included infrastructure development, sewerage and sanitation, encroachments, security concerns, and taxation and regulatory challenges that traders of F-10 Markaz face on a daily basis.

Those shared their insights included Malik Naeem Iqbal, Rana Iftikhar, Akbar Siddique, Rizwan Abbasi, Raja Abdul Majeed, Tariq Mughal, Rana Shehzad and ICCI former SVP Khalid Chaudhry.

Prominent attendees included former President Mohammad Ejaz Abbasi, Executive Members Waseem Chaudhry, Ishaq Sial, Mohmmad Imran Minhas, Zulqurnain Abbasi,

The delegation thanked the ICCI leadership for their support and expressed confidence that the Chamber’s intervention would help mitigate the difficulties being encountered by the business community of F-10 Markaz.