ICCI President pays glowing tribute to armed forces

ISLAMABAD, MAR 23 /DNA/ – President of the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Sardar Tahir Mehmood, has paid rich tribute to the visionary leadership of the Muslims of the subcontinent on the historic occasion of Pakistan Day, commemorating the adoption of the Lahore Resolution, which paved the way for the creation of Pakistan.

In his message released here on Monday, he said that this historic day reminds the nation of the sacrifices, unity and determination demonstrated by the leaders of the subcontinent under the dynamic leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, whose vision and unwavering struggle ultimately led to the establishment of an independent homeland for the Muslims of the region.

Sardar Tahir Mahmood said that the spirit of the Lahore Resolution continues to guide the nation even today and calls for renewed commitment, unity and collective efforts to overcome the economic and social challenges faced by the country. He emphasized that the business community remains committed to playing its proactive role in strengthening the national economy and contributing to sustainable development.

He said that Pakistan possesses immense economic potential, abundant natural resources and a vibrant young workforce. However, he stressed that achieving long-term economic stability requires consistent policies, a business-friendly environment and close collaboration between the public and private sectors.

Sardar Tahir Mehmood also paid glowing tribute to the brave personnel of the Pakistan Armed Forces for their remarkable sacrifices and unwavering commitment to safeguarding the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the country. He particularly hailed their courageous role in the fight against terrorism under the leadership of Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir stating that the armed forces, along with law enforcement agencies and the resilient people of Pakistan, have rendered immense sacrifices to eliminate the menace of terrorism and restore peace and stability in the country.

He said the entire nation takes pride in the valor, professionalism and dedication of its armed forces and remains grateful for their relentless efforts in ensuring a secure and peaceful environment for economic progress and national development.

The ICCI President further urged policymakers to adopt forward-looking economic policies, promote industrial growth, facilitate exports and encourage investment to unlock Pakistan’s vast economic potential. He added that the business community stands ready to work hand in hand with the government for building a stronger, stable and prosperous Pakistan.

He concluded by calling upon the nation to renew its pledge to work with unity, determination and dedication in line with the guiding principles envisioned by the founding fathers so that Pakistan may emerge as a strong and economically vibrant nation among the comity of nations.