ICCI President hosts ‘Pakistan Investment Potential Summit’

Pakistan possesses massive untapped investment potential: Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan

Public-Private partnership vital to unlock Pakistan’s economic prospects: Chaudhry Abdul Majeed

ISLAMABAD, MAR 17 /DNA/ – Prominent business leaders and policymakers highlighted Pakistan’s vast investment opportunities and emphasized the pivotal role of the real estate sector in driving economic growth at the Pakistan Investment Potential Summit held in Islamabad. The summit was hosted by President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) Sardar Tahir Mehmood, bringing together leading figures from the business community to deliberate on strategies for enhancing investment and economic development.

Advisor to the Prime Minister on Tourism and renowned business leader Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan said that Pakistan possesses massive untapped investment potential, particularly in the real estate, tourism, and hospitality sectors. He noted that Pakistan’s diverse natural landscapes, cultural heritage, and historical treasures can significantly contribute to the national economy if properly promoted and supported with modern infrastructure. He stressed the need to build investor confidence through consistent policies, improved facilities, and investor-friendly regulations to attract both domestic and international investment.

Chief Guest Chaudhry Abdul Majeed, Chairman Faisal Town Group, said that Pakistan is a resilient and hardworking nation capable of achieving sustainable growth. He emphasized that policy stability, clarity of direction, and strong private sector participation are essential for unlocking the country’s economic potential. He noted that with effective collaboration between the government and the business community, Pakistan can harness its investment opportunities and move towards prosperity. He added that the sector also plays a vital role in employment generation and urban development while contributing significantly to economic activity and investment.

In his opening remarks, Sardar Tahir Mehmood, President ICCI, stated that Pakistan enjoys strong economic potential due to its strategic geographic location, young population, and expanding infrastructure network. He said the objective of the summit was to create a constructive dialogue among business leaders and policymakers to identify practical measures that could attract investment and accelerate economic growth.

Sardar Tahir Mehmood also presented a brief case study on the role of infrastructure corridors in shaping urban expansion and investment opportunities. He explained that around the world cities expand along major connectivity routes, and similar trends are emerging in Pakistan with the development of highways, airports, and economic corridors, creating new zones for investment and urban growth.

President Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Usman Shaukat, stressed the importance of simplifying regulations, improving the ease of doing business, and encouraging overseas Pakistanis to play a more active role in the country’s economic development through investment.

Zohair Majeed, Director Faisal Town Group, highlighted the importance of the real estate sector as a major contributor to economic activity and employment generation in Pakistan. He stated that the sector not only provides housing solutions but also stimulates investment, supports numerous allied industries, and serves as a key driver of economic momentum.

The summit also featured a panel discussion on Pakistan’s investment climate, emerging sectors for economic growth, and the importance of infrastructure development in shaping new economic corridors across the country.

Participants observed that major infrastructure projects, expanding connectivity networks, and rapid urban development are creating new investment opportunities in sectors such as tourism, real estate, services, and industry. They emphasized that with consistent policies and investor-friendly reforms, Pakistan can attract both domestic and international investors and unlock its vast economic potential.

The summit was attended by a large number of renowned business leaders of the region, particularly from the real estate sector. Among others present were ICCI Senior Vice President Tahir Ayub, Vice President Irfan Chaudhry, and members of the ICCI Executive Committee.