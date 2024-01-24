ICCI President greets Lt. Gen. Asif Ghafoor on NDU presidency appointment

ISLAMABAD, JAN 24 /DNA/ – Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) leading a delegation visited the National Defense University (NDU) and congratulated Lt. Gen. Asif Ghafoor on his appointment as the President of the University. Faad Waheed, Senior Vice President ICCI, Khalid Iqbal Malik Group Leader, Zafar Bakhtawari former President ICCI and Secretary General UBG Pakistan and Ajmal Baloch, President All Pakistan Anjuman Tajaran were in the delegation.

Talking to the delegation, Lieutenant General Asif Ghafoor, President, National Defense University Islamabad lauded the important role of the business community in the economic development of the country. He said that the business community of Pakistan should invest in the backward areas of the country including Balochistan, which will improve the local infrastructure, create new jobs, reduce poverty, and bring prosperity to the people. He said that the business community should fully cooperate with the incoming government and give suggestions to create a favorable business environment so that through public-private sector efforts, Pakistan can be taken out of difficulties and put on the path of sustainable economic development. Expressing his opinion regarding the recent tension between Pakistan and Iran, he said that the two countries are bound in historical friendship and soon their relations will be normalized. He assured that prominent business leaders will be invited to important programs of NDU to share their success stories with the students.

Speaking on the occasion, Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry said that the security and development of Pakistan depend on a strong economy and the business community would work with the government to improve the economy. He said ICCI may be given a permanent seat in the National Security Workshop and ICCI members may be invited to the important programs of NDU to share their success stories for the motivation of the students. He said that ICCI in collaboration with NDU will try to organize a seminar for the benefit of the students.

Faad Waheed, Senior Vice President ICCI, appreciated the efforts of NDU in the field of education and research to produce future leaders in the public and private sectors and assured of the support of the business community to promote NDU’s mission and objectives.

Khalid Iqbal Malik Group Leader ICCI, Zafar Bakhtawari former President and Secretary General UBG Pakistan, and Ajmal Baloch President All Pakistan Anjuman Tajaran also spoke on the occasion and assured that the business community would always support all endeavors of the government to make Pakistan a strong economy in the region.