ICCI President encourages innovation and industry-academia collaboration at RWU Idea Fest 2025

RAWALPINDI, JUN 4 /DNA/ – Nasir Mansoor Qureshi, President of the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ICCI), delivered an inspiring address at the closing ceremony of the 2nd Idea Fest organized by Rawalpindi Women University (RWU). Commending the university’s commitment to fostering innovation and entrepreneurship, he emphasized the vital role of youth-led ideas in driving Pakistan’s future economic growth.

Speaking to a diverse audience comprising faculty members, students, and guests, he lauded RWU for creating a dynamic platform that empowers students to think critically, act boldly, and transform their ideas into practical solutions. “This event is not just a competition – it is a celebration of creativity, experimentation, and evolution,” he said.

Highlighting the synergy between education and entrepreneurship, the ICCI President noted that a strong economy thrives on innovative minds and proactive leadership. He encouraged students from all academic backgrounds to believe in their potential and take courageous steps toward realizing their visions, adding, “Never underestimate the power of your ideas. Some of the world’s greatest innovations began with a bold step.”

President Qureshi also underscored the importance of strengthening ties between academia and industry. He proposed more robust collaboration through internships, joint research, startup incubation, and mentorship programs. “Rawalpindi Women University is producing brilliant talent, and ICCI is eager to support initiatives that bridge the gap between classroom learning and real-world application,” he stated.

Congratulating all participants of the Idea Fest, he acknowledged their passion and commitment, asserting that their involvement alone was a victory. “You stepped forward, shared your vision, and made a difference – and that is commendable,” he remarked.

He concluded his speech by expressing appreciation for the university’s leadership and organizers for orchestrating a meaningful event that champions student empowerment and innovation. Leaving the audience with a powerful message, Nasir Qureshi said, “Don’t wait for opportunity. Create it.”