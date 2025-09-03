ICCI President Calls for Export Facilitation Roadmap to Boost Pakistan’s Global Trade

ISLAMABAD, SEPT 3: The leadership of the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) has underlined that Pakistan’s economic future lies in expanding its footprint in international markets through stronger exports. It emphasized that achieving this goal requires the government to foster an enabling environment by eliminating unnecessary barriers, lowering the cost of doing business, and ensuring easier access for Pakistani products and services into global markets.

President ICCI Nasir Mansoor Qureshi said Pakistan holds vast potential in key sectors including textiles, IT, pharmaceuticals, and engineering goods. However, exporters continue to face structural hurdles that limit competitiveness. He urged the government to simplify export procedures, cut bureaucratic red tape, and provide consistent support for international trade promotion initiatives.

Senior Vice President Abdul Rehman Siddiqui noted that high energy tariffs, rising input costs, and complicated taxation frameworks are undermining the profitability of industries, making Pakistani exports less attractive in global markets. He stressed the urgent need for reforms that would lower production costs and create a fair playing field for exporters.

Vice President Nasir Mehmood Chaudhry emphasized the importance of diversifying into non-traditional markets such as Africa, Central Asia, and Latin America while fully capitalizing on opportunities available under regional trade agreements. He also called for stronger representation of Pakistani businesses in international exhibitions and trade delegations to open new growth avenues.

The ICCI leadership reaffirmed the commitment of Islamabad’s business community to contribute actively towards enhancing exports and driving economic growth. It urged the government to extend robust facilitation and ensure consistency in policies so that Pakistan can secure a stronger and more sustainable presence in the global marketplace. It further offered to work closely with policymakers in developing an “Export Facilitation Roadmap” that would serve as a joint strategy for boosting Pakistan’s trade potential worldwide.