ICCI praises DRAP’s move towards international quality standards

ISLAMABAD, AUG 11 /DNA/ – President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) Nasir Mansoor Qureshi, has lauded the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) for organizing a Training Session on Implementing Quality Management System (ISO 9001:2015) in collaboration with TUV Austria Bureau of Inspection and Certification at ICCI auditorium. The event drew wide participation from DRAP, PS&DC ICT regulators and DC TMD, NIH.

He commended the initiative as a significant step towards institutional excellence and global alignment, noting that DRAP’s adoption of internationally recognized quality standards would enhance regulatory efficiency and bolster public trust. “ISO 9001:2015 is more than just a certification; it is a holistic approach to quality that nurtures continuous improvement, customer focus, and process efficiency,” he said. He added that the framework would promote transparency, accountability, and consistency in regulatory decisions, thereby ensuring safe and effective medical products for the public.

Highlighting the economic impact, the ICCI President stressed that a credible regulatory environment is vital for attracting local and foreign investment, particularly in healthcare and pharmaceuticals. He pointed out that robust quality systems reduce compliance burdens and foster a more business-friendly, globally competitive environment. Qureshi reaffirmed ICCI’s support for institutional capacity building and public-private collaboration, congratulating DRAP for setting a benchmark for other public sector bodies.

In his closing remarks, DRAP CEO Dr. Obaidullah underscored the Authority’s dedication to institutional reform and regulatory excellence. He said the adoption of ISO 9001:2015 would streamline operations, enhance transparency, and align DRAP’s oversight with international benchmarks. Appreciating the engagement of experts and staff, he reiterated DRAP’s commitment to continuous capacity building and stakeholder confidence.

The sessions also featured addresses by Muhammad Adnan Azam, and Umar Habib. The event concluded with an interactive Q&A session, certificate distribution, and a group photograph.

Director Licensing DRAP Dr. Noor Muhammad, ICCI Senior Vice President Abdul Rehman Siddiqui, Vice President Nasir Mehmood Chaudhry, Executive Members Zulqurnain Abbasi, Imran Minhas and ICCI member Shah Faisal also attended the event.