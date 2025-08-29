ICCI pledges support for reforms to unlock potential

ISLAMABAD, AUG 29 /DNA/ – A high-profile press conference was held at the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI), jointly addressed by leading figures of Pakistan’s business community, including S. M. Tanveer, Patron-in-Chief United Business Group (UBG), Atif Ikram Shaikh, President Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), and Nasir Mansoor Qureshi, President ICCI. The event was conducted by Malik Sohail Hussain, Chairman Coordination FPCCI, and attended by prominent business leaders, former ICCI presidents, and senior FPCCI officials.

Addressing the media, Patron-in-Chief UBG S. M. Tanveer said that “Pakistan is a blessing of Allah and we are determined to work alongside the government to ensure its prosperity and development while enhancing its stature in the comity of nations.” He stressed that every division and district of the country has an export potential of at least $5 billion, which, if tapped effectively, can help Pakistan expand its exports to $200 billion.

Paying glowing tributes to the armed forces, particularly the Pakistan Air Force, S.M.Tanveer remarked that “we have already won the ‘Marka-e-Haq,’ and now we are fully committed to winning the ‘Marka-e-Maeshat’ (economic battle).” He highlighted that with Pakistan’s GDP at $412 billion compared to India’s $4 trillion, China’s $19 trillion, and the USA’s $29 trillion, it was imperative to harness local resources, particularly in exports, agriculture, and industry.

He noted that there is little to no value addition in the agriculture sector and announced that FPCCI will present a six-year roadmap for agricultural reforms within the next two months. He also voiced concern over the deterioration of the textile sector and pointed out that Pakistan wastes water worth $25 billion annually. He called for reducing the interest rate to single digits, ideally 6%, to stimulate industrial and investment growth.

On the economic front, he described the $40 billion trade deficit, unemployment, inflation, rapid population growth, and poverty as “ticking bombs,” stressing that only united and dedicated efforts can help the country overcome these challenges.

Speaking on the occasion, FPCCI President Atif Ikram Shaikh outlined FPCCI’s Vision 2030, aimed at boosting exports to $100 billion in the near term. He said that FPCCI’s Research and Development (R&D) department has worked extensively on district and sectoral economies, preparing a roadmap to empower divisions and districts. “If there are 38 divisions of the country and each of it, is given a $5 billion export target, achieving $200 billion in exports is possible,” he asserted.

Atif Ikram urged the government to take FPCCI’s proposals seriously, adding that “FPCCI has always played on the front foot for national economic causes and will continue to do so with full dedication.”

In his welcome address, ICCI President Nasir Mansoor Qureshi reaffirmed the collective resolve of the business community to support reforms for sustainable economic growth. “We acknowledge the challenges our economy faces, but we firmly believe that with the right reforms, policy consistency, and a strong partnership between government, business, and civil society, Pakistan can unlock its true potential,” he stated.

He said the purpose of the press conference was to present actionable recommendations to address economic issues, including inflation, high cost of doing business, currency instability, energy shortages, and declining investor confidence.

Chairman Founder Group ICCI Tariq Sadiq also addressed the gathering, emphasizing Pakistan’s resilience and ability to overcome challenges.

The press conference was well attended by senior business leaders, including Tariq Mehmood Jadoon, Zaki Ejaz (Vice Presidents FPCCI), Malik Sohail Hussain (Chairman Coordination FPCCI), former Presidents Abdul Rauf Allam, Zafar Bakhtawari, Mian Akram Farid, Shaikh Amir Waheed, executive members, and prominent business personalities of the region.

The event concluded with an interactive Q&A session with the media, reflecting the business community’s strong commitment to contributing ideas, resources, and efforts towards Pakistan’s economic revival and nation-building.