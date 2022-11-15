ICCI plans to set up TV channel to promote business and economy

Islamabad, NOV 15: /DNA/ – Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry said that ICCI wants to establish its own radio and business TV channel to highlight the business and investment opportunities in Pakistan’s economy that will help improve the economy. He expressed these views while talking to Pakistan Media Regulatory Authority’s Director General Finance Shamim Gul Durrani, who visited ICCI to discuss matters of mutual interest.

Ahsan Bakhtawari said that the Pakistani print and electronic media is stuffing politics in the minds of the young generation while there is a need to create better awareness in them about trade, business, investment and economy to produce entrepreneurs. He said that instead of highlighting crimes and other negative news in print and electronic media, there is a need to highlight the economic potential of Pakistan to attract investment and promote a soft image of the country. He said that in western countries, the wealth creators are made role models, while in Pakistani society, instead of giving respect and honor to the wealth creators, they are portrayed as anti-social class, which is unfortunate.

ICCI President said that the Chamber is working on establishing its radio and TV channel to promote those who have created wealth with hard work and honesty as role models in the society. He said that ICCI wants to start working on a special program in which the Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Ms. Maryam Aurangzeb will be invited along with the representatives of print and electronic media to highlight the importance of wealth creators for the country.

Speaking on the occasion, Pakistan Media Regulatory Authority’s Director General Finance Shamim Gul Durrani said that PEMRA is ready to cooperate with ICCI in establishing radio and business TV channels. He said that Pakistan’s prosperous future is linked to a strong economy and stressed that the print and electronic media should play a role in highlighting business and investment opportunities in the country to attract the attention of investors. He appreciated the plan of ICCI for establishing a special technology park and said that Pakistan has a great potential to enhance IT exports by focusing on better development of this sector. It would also provide more jobs to the youth. Talking about giving representation to ICCI in the Council of Complaints of PEMRA, he said that Parliament needs to amend the Act in this regard as there is no such provision in the existing Act. Both the institutions discussed various issues of mutual interest on this occasion. Zafar Bakhtawari, Muhammad Ejaz Abbasi, Raja Imtiaz, Khalid Chaudhry and others were also present at the occasion.