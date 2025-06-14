ICCI, PAF Hospital Forge Strategic Partnership for Business Community’s Welfare

ISLAMABAD, JUN 14: /DNA/ – Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ICCI) and PAF Hospital have agreed to strengthen cooperation for the welfare of the business community, with a focus on enhancing healthcare access and promoting well-being among entrepreneurs and employees.

During a meeting at ICCI, President Nasir Mansoor Qureshi welcomed Air Commodore ( Retired ) Raja Viqar Ali, Executive Director of PAF Hospital, and highlighted ICCI’s ongoing efforts to foster business growth, economic resilience, and social responsibility. He stressed the need for strategic alliances with leading healthcare institutions to safeguard the health of those who drive the nation’s economy.

President Qureshi reiterated ICCI’s commitment to supporting the business sector through progressive policy advocacy, capacity building, facilitation services, and health-focused initiatives. He emphasized that the well-being of business owners and their workforce is integral to sustainable economic progress.

In a detailed discussion, both sides agreed to collaborate on launching health awareness campaigns, organizing medical screenings, and ensuring access to quality healthcare services for ICCI members. The partnership aims to deliver long-term value through mutual engagement and socially impactful programs.

To mark the occasion, President ICCI presented a commemorative shield to Air Commodore Raja Viqar Ali in recognition of the budding partnership.

The meeting was also attended by Naeem Siddiqui, Special Advisor to the ICCI President; Ishtiaque Qureshi, Former Vice President ICCI; Umer Qureshi, ICCI Member; and other senior officials.

The visit concluded with a shared commitment to forging enduring collaborations between the business and healthcare sectors for the collective good of the community.