ICCI offers to mediate as shopkeepers plan sit-in against FBR

ISLAMABAD, DEC 29 /DNA/ – The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry has fully endorsed the business community’s planned protest on Tuesday (tomorrow) against the forced installation of the Point of Sale ( POS) system by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).

This has been announced by Sardar Tahir Mehmood, President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry following a meeting of trade leaders hailing from different markets of the capital which was also attended by President of All Pakistan Anjuman-e-Tajran and the Traders Action Committee Islamabad, Ajmal Baloch.

ICCI President while expressing full solidarity with the community reaffirmed the Chamber’s advocacy for the ease of doing business in the capital city. He also called on the FBR Chairman to engage business community representatives for a workable solution of the issue and avoiding a confrontation that could disrupt businesses across Pakistan.The ICCI President offered that the Chamber is ready to play mediation role in the best interest of the country.

The attendees condemned the forced installation of POS systems on small shops by coercion, even in some cases by pushing the customers out of the shops, imposing fines up to 20-25 lakh rupees.

In his address Ajmal Baloch accused FBR officials of involving in malpractices by forcing the shopkeepers to resort to underhand deals to skip the compliance. He said that the protest will start from Aabpara Chowk at 1.00 P.M and will proceed to the Federal Board of Revenue to stage a sit-in.

He also claimed that some FBR officers’ children are employed in private companies dealing in POS installation.