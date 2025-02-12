ICCI, NEECA introduce cost-effective electricity tariffs for EV Charging Infrastructure

ISLAMABAD, FEB 12 /DNA/ – The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) in collaboration with the National Energy Efficiency and Conservation Authority (NEECA) hosted a key awareness session titled ‘Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure and Battery Swapping Regulations 2024’ at the Chamber House. The event saw a strong turnout from members of the business community, emphasizing the growing interest in the future of electric vehicles (EVs) and sustainable energy solutions in Pakistan.

During the welcome address, Nasir Mansoor Qureshi, President of ICCI, underscored the Chamber’s dedication to fostering a business-friendly environment that promotes entrepreneurship and economic growth. He also highlighted ICCI’s role in bridging the gap between industry and academia, encouraging fresh graduates to take an entrepreneurial path rather than merely seeking jobs. He stressed the need for Pakistan to embrace modern, sustainable practices in alignment with global trends, noting that effective collaboration between policymakers, industry leaders, and stakeholders is crucial for the successful implementation of EV infrastructure regulations.

The collaboration between ICCI and NEECA marks a significant step towards fostering the development of electric vehicle infrastructure in Pakistan, paving the way for a more sustainable and eco-friendly future, he concluded.

Dr. Sardar Mohazzam, Managing Director of NEECA, delivered the keynote address, explaining the newly introduced regulations aimed at promoting the establishment of Electric Vehicle Charging Stations and Battery Swapping Stations nationwide. These regulations are designed to accelerate the adoption of EVs in Pakistan by creating a streamlined, supportive ecosystem. Key features of the initiative include a one-window operation for ease of business, cost-effective electricity tariffs for EV charging, and the encouragement of public-private partnerships to expand the EV network. Dr. Mohazzam also highlighted the importance of ensuring grid readiness, supporting small-scale enterprises, and contributing to Pakistan’s emission reduction efforts.

Syed Ahsan Abbas, Director of Electrical NEECA, presented a detailed overview of the registration process, operational guidelines, and enforcement mechanisms related to the EV infrastructure. His presentation addressed the attendees’ concerns, providing clarity on the regulations and how they will benefit investors and the broader business community.

In his remarks, Naeem Siddiqui, Special Advisor to the ICCI President, emphasized the need to build trust and confidence among potential investors, urging the relevant agencies to focus on addressing concerns and ensuring transparency.

The session concluded with an interactive question-and-answer segment, where organizers responded to queries from potential investors, ensuring a clear understanding of the new regulations and opportunities in the EV sector.

Abdul Rehman Siddiqui, Senior Vice President of ICCI, delivered the vote of thanks, expressing his optimism that the session would prove invaluable to investors and contribute to the growth of the EV ecosystem in Pakistan.

The session was also attended by ICCI Vice President Nasir Mehmood Chaudhry, Executive Members Waseem Chaudhry, Irfan Chaudhry, Malik Aqeel, Chaudhry Nadeem Ahmed, and other distinguished members of the Chamber.