ICCI–NACTA to Host Grand Event “Women as Peace Leaders” 

ISLAMABAD, JUN 21 /DNA/ – The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, in collaboration with the National Counter Terrorism Authority, will host a landmark event titled “Women as Peace Leaders” on Tuesday, June 23, 2026, at the S.M. Muneer Auditorium, ICCI. The event aims to recognize and promote the pivotal role of women in fostering peace, social harmony, economic development, and national resilience.

The ceremony will be graced by Minister of State for Interior, Talal Chaudhry as the Chief Guest, alongside distinguished policymakers, development experts, business leaders, academicians, and prominent women entrepreneurs from across the region. The gathering will provide a dynamic platform to discuss how women’s leadership can contribute to countering extremism, strengthening communities, and advancing sustainable development.

President ICCI, Sardar Tahir Mehmood, will deliver the welcome address and highlight the Chamber’s significant contributions toward women’s empowerment, entrepreneurship development, and industry-academia collaboration. He will showcase ICCI’s initiatives aimed at creating inclusive economic opportunities for women, promoting skills development, encouraging innovation, and facilitating greater participation of women in business and public life.

The event reflects the shared commitment of ICCI and NACTA to building a more peaceful, tolerant, and prosperous society by empowering women as agents of positive change. Through meaningful dialogue and collaboration, the forum will underscore the importance of women’s leadership in promoting social cohesion, preventing violent extremism, and shaping a secure future for coming generations.