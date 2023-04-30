ICCI mulls to organize a mango festival in diplomatic area

Islamabad, APR 30: /DNA/ – Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) along with a delegation visited Fruit & Vegetable Market and held a meeting with Chairman Sajid Abbasi, Vice Chairman Safdar Siddique, Member Tahir Ayub and other members of the ICT Market Committee to discuss matters of mutual interest.

Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari said that the Fruits & Vegetable Market of Islamabad is located at an important place as it supplies fruits & vegetables to twin cities, KPK, Azad Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan and many other areas, so by developing this market on modern lines, significant increase in exports of fruits & vegetables can be made. He said that ICCI intends to organize a mango festival in the diplomatic area to showcase the export potential of Pakistan’s mangoes and other agricultural products to the foreign diplomats with the aim to improve their exports. He stressed that the Market Committee should cooperate with ICCI in this venture. He said that despite being an agricultural country, Pakistan has to import agricultural commodities worth over USD 5 billion per annum. However, by developing agriculture on modern lines, Pakistan can increase the exports of the agricultural sector by over USD 10 billion, which will improve the economy. He also invited the Chairman Market Committee to visit ICCI to discuss the important problems of traders related to his domain in order to address them.

Addressing the delegation, Sajjid Abbasi, Chairman, ICT Market Committee said that he is a public representative and the Market Committee will be used in the best interests of the people. He said that he will devise a strategy to provide fruits and vegetables and other commodities to the citizens of Islamabad at reasonable prices. He said that for the convenience of the citizens, he will try to arrange fruit, vegetable and meat shops in every market of the Capital on the pattern of flower shops in collaboration with ICCI. He said that he will solve the problems of the wholesale fruit market of Islamabad in consultation with ICCI. Engr. Azhar ul Islam Zafar, Vice President ICCI said that Sajid Abbasi is a public representative and hoped that he will deliver up to the expectations of the people. He said that the Market Committee should take ICCI in loop on important matters of traders. Zafar Bakhtawari former President ICCI & Secretary General UBG, Muhammad Ejaz Abbasi, Raja Imtiaz Abbasi, Akhtar Hussain, Khalid Chaudhry, Jamshed Akhtar Sheikh, Muhammad Naveed Malik, Babar Chaudhry and others were in the ICCI delegation.