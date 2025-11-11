ICCI, IPO drive trademark protection for businesses

ISLAMABAD, NOV 11: /DNA/ – The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) hosted a pivotal meeting with Chairman Intellectual Property Organization (IPO) Pakistan, Farrukh Amil, to explore avenues of collaboration between government and the private sector for promoting awareness on Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) and trademark registration. The meeting underscored the importance of IPR in enabling entrepreneurs and businesses to compete effectively in global markets.

During the meeting, it was agreed that ICCI and IPO Pakistan would jointly organize a seminar on IPR awareness, which would be addressed by the Federal Minister for Commerce and senior IPO officials. The seminar aims to engage a large number of business community members to highlight the strategic significance of intellectual property protection and trademark registration both locally and internationally.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman IPO Pakistan Farrukh Amil emphasized that IPR education can transform Pakistan’s youth’s creative potential into a powerful driver of innovation and economic growth. “By introducing IPR education, we can cultivate a culture of creativity, protection, and profitability,” he said, adding that protecting creative ideas through trademark, copyright, and patent registration helps individuals prosper while fueling national economic development.

He particularly highlighted the importance of trademark registration, stating that in today’s globalized economy, brand identity and product authenticity are critical for business expansion. “Registering trademarks locally and internationally safeguards businesses against imitation, builds consumer trust, and opens new export opportunities,” he remarked.

ICCI President Sardar Tahir Mehmood reaffirmed the Chamber’s commitment to promoting IPO’s objectives within the business community. “Intellectual property protection is vital for modern business competitiveness. We are fully prepared to play a leading role in spreading IPR awareness and will support initiatives that educate entrepreneurs about its practical benefits,” he stated.

He further announced that ICCI plans to launch a comprehensive awareness campaign in collaboration with IPO and establish a dedicated IPO Help Desk at the Chamber to assist traders and industrialists in registration matters, including trademarks, patents, and copyrights. “The ICCI believes that intellectual property protection is not only vital today but will be indispensable in the future of modern business,” he added.

IPO Director General Noman Aslam appreciated ICCI’s proactive role and stated that the IPO would arrange the visit of a senior IPO official to ICCI every week to brief members about intellectual property laws, registration processes, and associated advantages to ensure maximum compliance.

In his vote of thanks, ICCI Senior Vice President Tahir Ayub assured that the Chamber would disseminate IPO updates and information to its members through whatsApp and email to enhance awareness at all levels. He also stressed the need for such productive meetings to be held on a regular basis to maintain momentum on IPR-related initiatives.

Those present on the occasion included ICCI Vice President Irfan Chaudhry, former Senior Vice President Faad Waheed, Executive Members Zulqarnain Abbasi and Malik Abdul Aziz, Umer Khayyam Abbasi Director IPO Muhammad Ismail, Deputy Director Ms. Umme Salima Raza, and other senior officials.