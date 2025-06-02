ICCI, ICT join forces to combat dengue in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, JUN 2 /DNA/ – In a significant move to curb the spread of dengue fever in the federal capital, the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) and the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Administration have pledged close collaboration in prevention efforts.

This development was made during the visit of Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) East, Ms. Mehreen Baloch, along with District Health Officer Dr. Syeda Rashida Batool and Dengue Focal Persons Dr. Mazhar and Dr. Sultan, to the ICCI. They held a detailed meeting with ICCI President Nasir Mansoor Qureshi to outline a coordinated strategy against the dengue threat.

Senior Vice President Abdul Rehman Siddiqui, Vice President Nasir Mehmood Chaudhry, Executive Member Waseem Chaudhry, and ICCI President’s Advisor Naeem Siddiqui were also present during the meeting.

The session focused on strengthening coordination for preventive actions, including awareness campaigns and anti-dengue spraying operations in major business areas. It was mutually agreed that no raids would be conducted at business premises until a designated cut-off date, promoting a cooperative approach over punitive measures.

The ADC lauded the business community’s contribution to national development and commended the ICCI’s pivotal role in bridging the public-private sector gap. She emphasized that the Chamber’s active engagement would significantly support efforts to prevent the outbreak of dengue in the capital.

The ICCI President Nasir Mansoor Qureshi, in his welcome remarks, reaffirmed the business community’s commitment to the nation despite numerous challenges. He shared the Chamber’s initiatives aimed at promoting entrepreneurship, improving the investment climate, and facilitating business operations. He stressed the need for preventive and corrective approaches rather than punitive actions, and announced that volunteers from various market associations would support the awareness efforts.

The meeting concluded with shared insights from other participants, including Senior Vice President Abdul Rehman Siddiqui, Dr. Rashida, Dr. Mazhar, and Dr. Sultan, reaffirming the collective resolve to eliminate the threat of dengue through collaborative and sustained action.