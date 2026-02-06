ICCI hosts Uzbek delegation for talks on Fruit exports, joint ventures

ISLAMABAD, FEB 6 /DNA/ – President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI), Sardar Tahir Mehmood, has reaffirmed the Chamber’s strong commitment to facilitating the business community by fostering meaningful collaborations with overseas chambers to enhance trade, investment, and sectoral growth.

He expressed these views while welcoming Deputy Director General of the Agency of Plant Protection and Quarantine under the Cabinet of Ministry of Agriculture of Uzbekistan, Ulugbek Yunusov, who visited ICCI along with a three-member delegation to explore avenues of cooperation, particularly in the fruit and vegetable sector.

Highlighting the close historical and brotherly relations between Pakistan and Uzbekistan, Sardar Tahir Mehmood said that ICCI is actively working to strengthen international business linkages through B2B meetings, Business Opportunity Conferences, and recognition ceremonies to create tangible outcomes for the private sector. He further apprised the visiting delegation that ICCI is planning to convene an International Industrial Exhibition, in collaboration with embassies and foreign missions, to showcase the trade and investment potential of friendly countries by emphasizing that such initiatives would provide an effective platform for joint ventures, technology transfer, and market access, ultimately contributing to sustainable economic growth in both countries.

Speaking on the occasion, the visiting guest showcased Uzbekistan’s vast potential in the fruit sector and expressed keen interest in developing joint ventures with Pakistani stakeholders to boost bilateral fruit exports and enhance overall agricultural productivity. He also sought ICCI’s support in establishing strong linkages with key players of Pakistan’s fruit and vegetable sector.

Praising Pakistan’s youth, he said that the country’s young population is well equipped with IT and digital expertise, therefore e-commerce platforms could serve as an effective tool for expanding agricultural trade and accessing international markets.

Senior Vice President ICCI, Tahir Ayub, highlighted the fruit and vegetable potential of the region and informed the delegation about the various countries to which exports are currently being carried out. He also mentioned that security uncertainty in Afghanistan remains the most significant bottleneck for the Southern Corridor.

Those present on the occasion included Vice President Irfan Chaudhry, former ICCI Presidents Zubair Ahmed Malik, Mohammad Ejaz Abbasi, Executive Member Ishaq Sial, Naveed Akhtar Satti, and ICCI members.