ICCI hosts P3A session to explore new avenues for investment

ISLAMABAD, JUL 4: /DNA/ – President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI), Sardar Tahir Mehmood, said that Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs) have become a globally recognized instrument for accelerating economic growth, infrastructure development and sustainable investment. Addressing a presentation organized under the ICCI Sister Cities Initiative, he observed that Pakistan requires significant investment in transport, energy, urban infrastructure, healthcare, education, housing and municipal services, adding that the PPP model offers an effective mechanism to mobilize private capital, enhance efficiency and support long-term development objectives.

Mohammad Awais, Deputy Head Policy, Public Private Partnership Authority (P3A) highlighted the evolving PPP landscape in the country and briefed participants on the general concepts of PPPs, regulatory framework, institutional mechanisms and the development cycle of PPP projects. He emphasized that P3A is committed to creating an enabling environment that promotes private sector participation, strengthens investor confidence and facilitates the implementation of viable and sustainable infrastructure initiatives.

Sardar Tahir Mehmood reiterated that ICCI remains steadfast in its efforts to build stronger synergies between the public and private sectors through dialogue, knowledge-sharing platforms and investment-focused initiatives. He noted that the ICCI Sister Cities Initiative serves as an important avenue for fostering institutional cooperation, promoting innovation and facilitating the exchange of expertise for economic advancement.

Sajid Iqbal, Convener ICCI Sister Cities Initiative, said that creating awareness about innovative financing mechanisms and investment models is essential for unlocking Pakistan’s development potential.

The session was attended by members of the ICCI Executive Committee, investors, developers, representatives of financial institutions, consultants and business leaders.