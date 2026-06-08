ICCI hosts Mauritius High Commissioner to deepen trade & investment ties

Islamabad: /DNA/ – High Commissioner of Mauritius to Pakistan, H.E. Munsoor Kurrimbaccus, paid a visit to the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) on Monday, where he held a productive and result-oriented interactive session with the Chamber leadership and members of the business community to discuss opportunities for strengthening bilateral trade, investment and economic cooperation.



Addressing the gathering, the High Commissioner highly appreciated the role of ICCI as the premier business representative organization of the federal capital and commended its services for the promotion of trade and industry. He said he was deeply impressed by the commitment, determination and proactive approach of the ICCI leadership towards fostering business linkages with countries around the world.



Highlighting the economic strengths of Mauritius, Ambassador Kurrimbaccus described his country as a major economy and a strategic gateway to Africa. He showcased the vast potential available in Mauritius in the fields of trade, investment, tourism and hospitality and encouraged Pakistani entrepreneurs to explore opportunities in these sectors. He emphasized the importance of establishing joint ventures, promoting business-to-business (B2B) linkages and organizing regular exchange of trade delegations to unlock the immense economic potential between the two countries.



The High Commissioner observed that joint ventures between Mauritian and Pakistani businesses would not only strengthen bilateral economic relations but would also enable both sides to access wider regional and international markets. He termed Pakistan a peaceful country blessed with some of the most hospitable, friendly and welcoming people and expressed confidence that stronger commercial engagement would further cement the longstanding relations between the two nations.



Emphasizing the need for continuity in engagement, he suggested that such interactions between the diplomatic community and the business sector should be held at least twice a year to ensure effective follow-up and implementation of decisions and proposals emerging from these meetings.



Welcoming the distinguished guest, ICCI President Sardar Tahir Mehmood said that Mauritius enjoys a unique and special position in Pakistan’s engagement with Africa, being the only African country with which Pakistan has a Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA). He noted that despite cordial relations and considerable opportunities, bilateral trade remains far below its true potential and requires greater efforts from both public and private sectors.



The ICCI President stated that the Chamber is keen to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with leading chambers of commerce and business associations in Mauritius to facilitate direct interaction among entrepreneurs, investors and business leaders. He expressed the hope that the visit of the High Commissioner would serve as a catalyst for opening a new chapter of economic collaboration, investment partnerships and mutually beneficial commercial relations between Pakistan and Mauritius.

Former President ICCI and Chairman ICCI Standing Committee on Diplomatic Affairs, Zafar Bakhtawari, while describing Mauritius as the “Pearl of the Indian Ocean,” expressed confidence that bilateral relations between the two countries would witness significant growth during the tenure of the current High Commissioner. He remarked that the Ambassador’s passion, sincerity and commitment towards promoting his country reflected his determination to translate ideas into meaningful outcomes. He assured the High Commissioner of ICCI’s fullest cooperation in advancing trade, investment and people-to-people contacts between Pakistan and Mauritius.



The interactive session was attended by ICCI Vice President Irfan Chaudhry, Executive Members Abdul Rehman Siddiqui, Zulqurnain Abbasi, Waseem Chaudhry, Malik Abdul Aziz, Imran Minhas and Ms. Shumaila Siddiqui, former Senior Vice President Khalid Chaudhry, Chairman ICCI Standing Committee on ASEAN Chaudhry Mohammad Ali, along with a large number of business leaders and members of the Chamber.