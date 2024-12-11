ICCI hosts ‘Academia Linkages Conference’

ISLAMABAD, 11 DEC /DNA/ – Industry-academia-government collaboration is crucial to overcoming the economic challenges facing the country. On Wednesday, this was the consensus at the ‘Industry-Academia Linkages Conference’ held at the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI). Over thirty-five representatives from regional universities attended the important event.

In his welcome address, Nasir Mansoor Qureshi, President of ICCI, emphasized the Chamber’s commitment to boosting economic growth, innovation, and collaboration between academia and industry. He outlined several initiatives, including startup expos, a competition for university students to promote entrepreneurship, skill development programs, industrial automation, and an upcoming Energy Conference. He also revealed plans for conferences on topics such as Green Initiatives, Economic Development, Health, and Tourism, which would bring all stakeholders together to provide key recommendations to the government for implementation. He stressed that universities must align curricula with industry needs, foster joint research, and facilitate the commercialization of research.

Qureshi also called for proactive initiatives to develop long-term economic policies that address the needs of the next 15 to 20 years. ICCI member Naeem Siddiqui stressed the importance of a focused approach to analyze challenges and develop sustainable solutions.

Participants praised ICCI for taking initiatives in the best interest of the country and the business community. They suggested that by bridging the gap between academia and industry, the Chamber could create a more conducive business environment, promote entrepreneurship, and drive economic development. The suggestion was made to establish ICCI desks at various universities to facilitate research on specific targets.

Notable attendees included Dr. Muhammad Mukhtar, Vice Chancellor of National Skill University, Dr. Arshad Zia of the International Islamic University, Brig. (R) Salman Zafar from NUTECH, Air Commodore (R) Fawad Waheed of Air University, Huma Akbar from HEC, Dr. Asif Naeem from FAST, Sana Maqbool from NUST, Ahmed Rafi from IST, and Dr. Serish Saba from STMU.

Adnan Mukhtar, Convener of the Higher Education Commission ICCI, highlighted a roadmap for bridging the gap between industry and academia, emphasizing the need for skill-based education to meet industrial requirements.

ICCI Vice President Nasir Mehmood Chaudhry, Executive members Waseem Chaudhry, Zulqurnain Abbasi, Ishaq Sial and former SVP Khalid Chaudhry were also present.