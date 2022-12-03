ICCI holds Fateha Khawani and Dua for S.M. Muneer (Late)

ISLAMABAD, DEC 3 /DNA/ – The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry held Fateha Khawani and Dua for the Esaal-E-Sawab of renowned business leader S.M. Muneer (Late). Khursheed Ahmed Qadri offered Dua-e-Maghfarat for the departed soul.

Speaking at the occasion, Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry paid rich tributes to S.M. Muneer (Late) for his invaluable services for the business community of the country. He said that S.M. Muneer (Late) was a great mentor and patron to the young business leaders and always guided them on how to perform to promote the business and economic interests of Pakistan. He said that S.M. Muneer (Late) had also rendered great services as Chairman, Trade Development Authority of Pakistan and his death is a huge loss for his family and for the business community of the country.

Lt. Gen. (Retd) Abdul Qayyum Khan, former Senator appreciated ICCI for holding Fateha Khawani for S.M. Muneer (Late). He said that S.M. Muneer was a great human being and a legendary business leader. He said that S.M. Muneer (Late) had made great contributions to noble causes including education, hospitals and charity works and his loss will not be filled for years to come.

Zafar Bakhtawari, former President ICCI said that S.M. Muneer (Late) was a role model for the business class as he had dedicated his life to serve the business community of the country. He said that a reference for S.M. Muneer (Late) would also be held inviting all business leaders from across the country to pay tribute to his services.

Muhammad Azhar ul Islam Zafar Vice President ICCI, Zikria A. Zia, President, Islamabad Industrial Association, Mian Shaukat Masud & Muhammad Ejaz Abbasi, former Presidents ICCI, Ch. Waheed ud Din, Malik Sohail Hussain, Khalid Chaudhry and others also paid tribute to the services of S.M.Muneer (Late) and highlighted his services for the business community.