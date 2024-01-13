ICCI for focusing on entrepreneurship to transform the economy

Saturday, January 13, 2024
Islamabad JAN 13 /DNA/ – Pakistan needs more entrepreneurs to create new jobs, introduce innovations and new technologies, increase productivity, enhance exports, and put the economy into fast gear to transform Pakistan into a rising country. Therefore, the students should focus on entrepreneurship that offers them a prosperous career. This was said by Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) while addressing the Pakistan National  Finals of the  Global  Student  Entrepreneur  Awards  (GSEA) organized by Entrepreneurs Organization Islamabad in collaboration with ICCI at Chamber House.

Ahsan Bakhtawari called upon the government to make more conducive policies for promoting entrepreneurship in youth that will enhance their self-employment and pave the way for sustainable economic growth of the country. He stressed that commercial banks should also come up with low-cost business loan schemes for youth to facilitate them in launching business start-ups.

He said that the population of Pakistan is increasing rapidly and the government can’t provide jobs to all youngsters. However, fostering entrepreneurship in youth is the best option to enable them to achieve a prosperous career, create jobs for others, and play an effective role in the economic development of the country. 

ICCI President lauded the role of the Entrepreneurs Organization Islamabad for promoting student entrepreneurs, providing them with mentorship and networking opportunities, and unlocking their entrepreneurship potential for the country.

Taimur Adil, President, of Entrepreneur Organization Islamabad  Chapter said that the EO  is committed to  supporting and nurturing the entrepreneurial spirit,  and the  GSEA  competition is a  testament to our dedication to fostering the next generation of business  leaders.

Ahmed  Jalal,  GSEA  Chair said that the  GSEA  Pakistan  National  Finals showcase  the  incredible  talent  and  innovation  of  our  young  entrepreneurs.  He said that he was thrilled  to  witness  the  impact  of  their  ideas  on  our  entrepreneurial  ecosystem.

Saad Siddiqui of Edversity was the winner of the competition while Javeria Faraz of Dollat was the first runner up and Muhammad Ahmed of Inlights was the second runner up. The Winner and 1st Runner Up  of  the  GSEA  Pakistan  National  Finals  will  now  proceed  to  represent  Pakistan  in  the  regional  competition,  which  will  be  held  in  Oman.

