ICCI for focusing on entrepreneurship to transform the economy

Islamabad JAN 13 /DNA/ – Pakistan needs more entrepreneurs to create new jobs, introduce innovations and new technologies, increase productivity, enhance exports, and put the economy into fast gear to transform Pakistan into a rising country. Therefore, the students should focus on entrepreneurship that offers them a prosperous career. This was said by Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) while addressing the Pakistan National Finals of the Global Student Entrepreneur Awards (GSEA) organized by Entrepreneurs Organization Islamabad in collaboration with ICCI at Chamber House.

Ahsan Bakhtawari called upon the government to make more conducive policies for promoting entrepreneurship in youth that will enhance their self-employment and pave the way for sustainable economic growth of the country. He stressed that commercial banks should also come up with low-cost business loan schemes for youth to facilitate them in launching business start-ups.

He said that the population of Pakistan is increasing rapidly and the government can’t provide jobs to all youngsters. However, fostering entrepreneurship in youth is the best option to enable them to achieve a prosperous career, create jobs for others, and play an effective role in the economic development of the country.

ICCI President lauded the role of the Entrepreneurs Organization Islamabad for promoting student entrepreneurs, providing them with mentorship and networking opportunities, and unlocking their entrepreneurship potential for the country.

Taimur Adil, President, of Entrepreneur Organization Islamabad Chapter said that the EO is committed to supporting and nurturing the entrepreneurial spirit, and the GSEA competition is a testament to our dedication to fostering the next generation of business leaders.

Ahmed Jalal, GSEA Chair said that the GSEA Pakistan National Finals showcase the incredible talent and innovation of our young entrepreneurs. He said that he was thrilled to witness the impact of their ideas on our entrepreneurial ecosystem.

Saad Siddiqui of Edversity was the winner of the competition while Javeria Faraz of Dollat was the first runner up and Muhammad Ahmed of Inlights was the second runner up. The Winner and 1st Runner Up of the GSEA Pakistan National Finals will now proceed to represent Pakistan in the regional competition, which will be held in Oman.