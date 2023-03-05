ICCI for capitalizing on export potential of Gilgit Baltistan’s dry fruit

Islamabad, MAR 5: /DNA/ – President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, said that Gilgit-Baltistan region can earn millions of dollars from the export of almonds, walnuts, apricots, cherries and many other dry fruits, as the annual production of almonds alone in the region is over 120,000 tons, so he demanded that the government should extend full cooperation to the private sector in promoting the export of dry fruits to potential markets. He expressed these views while talking to Gilgit-Baltistan Minister for IT and former FPCCI Vice President Mohammad Ali Quaid and Group Leader of Gilgit-Baltistan Chamber of Commerce Qurban Ali during their visit to ICCI. Former President ICCI and Secretary General UBG Zafar Bakhtawari was also present on this occasion.

Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawri said that the dry fruits are in demand around the world, so he emphasized that the economy of the region can be improved by capitalizing on this export potential of Gilgit-Baltistan. He assured that ICCI will provide all possible support in promoting business and investment in Gilgit-Baltistan and solving the problems of the business community of the region.

Gilgit-Baltistan Minister for IT and former Vice President FPCCI Muhammad Ali Quaid said that CPEC has increased the importance of Gilgit-Baltistan and this historic project ushers in a new era of development in the region. He said that many new opportunities can be created for the youth by promoting IT in the region and many projects are under consideration for this purpose. He said that Gilgit-Baltistan has great potential to promote business activities of forestry, livestock and poultry farming and many other sectors, but there is a need to provide all possible facilities to the business community of the region in this regard. He also discussed many other matters of mutual interest with President ICCI.

Gilgit-Baltistan Chamber of Commerce Group Leader Qurban Ali said that Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Gilgit-Baltistan Chamber of Commerce should focus on solving the problems of the business community of both regions through close cooperation, thereby improving business activities in both regions. Will be promoted. In the meeting. Various options were discussed to advance business, social, cultural and diplomatic relations between Islamabad and Gilgit-Baltistan. The need to exchange delegations between Islamabad ICCI and Gilgit-Baltistan CCI was emphasized for close collaboration. Matters regarding access of the business community of Gilgit-Baltistan to the Islamabad market, their education and training program were also discussed.