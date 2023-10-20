ICCI delegation visits Indonesia to participates in Trade Expo 2023

ISLAMABAD, OCT 20 /DNA/ – A delegation of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) led by its Vice President Engr. Azhar ul Islam Zafar is in Indonesia these days to participate in the 38th Trade Expo Indonesia Hybrid Edition 2023, which is being organized by the Ministry of Trade of the Republic of Indonesia at Indonesia Convention Exhibition Centre, Jakarta from October 18-22, 2023.

The Expo is showcasing various categories of products including food & beverages, home living, digital & services, beauty & personal care, chemical, energy & industrial products, medical equipment & healthcare products and fashion, textiles & accessories. Muhammad Shabbir, Ch. Muhammad Ali, Hamayun Kabir, Ch. Javed Iqbal, Sheikh Muhammad Ejaz, Akhtar Hussain and others are in the ICCI delegation. The ICCI delegation also visited the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce & Industry to explore the possibilities of direct business linkages between the private sectors of Pakistan and Indonesia.

Speaking on the occasion, Engr. Azhar ul Islam Zafar, Vice President ICCI said that Pakistan considers Indonesia an important country of Muslim world with great potential for business relations. He said that the bilateral trade between Pakistan and Indonesia in 2021 was around US$ 4.3 billion, which can be further increased as both countries have great potential to improve it.

He said that Pakistan is a major importer of palm oil from Indonesia and proposed that Indonesian investors should invest in palm oil cultivation in Pakistan as the country consumes around 4.5 million tons of edible oil a year. He said that Pakistan and Indonesia can enhance cooperation in many fields including tourism, mines & minerals, textiles, leather, pharmaceuticals, information technology & e-commerce. He said that regular exchange of trade delegations and participation of private sectors of both countries in each other’s trade fairs and exhibitions would help boost bilateral trade up to the real potential of both countries.

ICCI delegation members also shared useful ideas to further strengthen bilateral cooperation between the private sectors of both countries to achieve mutually beneficial outcomes.

Arsjad Rasjid, Chairman, Indonesian Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KADIN Indonesia) welcomed the ICCI delegates and discussed with them various options for further improving bilateral trade and economic relations between Indonesia and Pakistan. He said that Pakistan is an important non-traditional trading partner of Indonesia and they want to further strengthen trade ties with Pakistan. He emphasized the immense potential for mutually beneficial economic relations between Pakistan and Indonesia and highlighted the importance of long-term collaboration with ICCI to unlock the untapped potential in both markets. He said that the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce & Industry is ready to work with ICCI to promote networking opportunities and explore potential collaboration for lasting business partnerships between the private sectors of both countries.