ICCI delegation meets SIFC leadership to discuss trade and investment facilitation

ISLAMABAD, OCT 30 /DNA/ – A delegation from the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI), led by President Mohammad Zikria Akbar Zia, held a meeting with National Coordinator of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) Lieutenant General Asad ur Rehman Afzal Cheema at the SIFC headquarters.

The ICCI delegation included Senior Vice President Mohammad Ashfaq Hussain Chatha and Secretary General Ghulam Murtaza. The meeting was also attended by Director General SIFC Major General Sajid Amin and Joint Secretary Colonel Mohammad Hafeez.

The discussions focused on matters of mutual interest, including trade and investment facilitation, and the role of the business community in supporting the SIFC’s efforts to attract investment and boost economic activity in the country.