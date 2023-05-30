ICCI delegation in Skardu to review the arrangements for Tourism Summit 2023

Islamabad, MAY 30: /DNA/ – Islamabad Chamber of Commerce high level delegation visit to Gilgit-Baltistan, The delegation was headed by President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari. During the visit, the delegation met with the high officials of Gilgit government, security agencies and administration officers. The delegation reviewed the arrangements for the first ICC Tourism Summit 2023 scheduled for the promotion of tourism in the northern regions organized by the Islamabad Chamber in July. The delegation was also made to visit various tourist points and briefed about the business activities in the area.

Speaking in a meeting with the President of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce, Provincial Tourism Minister Raja Nasir Ali Khan said that the activation of Islamabad Chamber for tourism in the region is very welcome. The Gilgit Government will provide full cooperation regarding the organization of the conference. He said that ICCI should cooperate for the improvement of the dry fruit industry in Gilgit-Baltistan. Due to lack of proper storage and supply system, crores worth of dried fruit is lost every year. Investment is also needed in the hotel industry in Gilgit.

Speaking on the occasion, President Islamabad Chamber Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari said that I am grateful to the provincial government for its cooperation in organizing the summit. Islamabad Chamber is trying to promote tourism. The northern regions of Pakistan can become the central points for tourism in the region. We need to improve the infrastructure. hoteling industry, roads and other facilities are necessary for the promotion of tourism. Launching of international flights is indispensable in the promotion of tourism. Government should develop Skardu airport as per international standards. He said that tourism is the most profitable industry in the world, unfortunately Pakistan is still far behind in this sector compared to its potential. We need branding of tourist destinations to attract foreign tourists. I hope the Summit will improve the soft image of Pakistan. During the visit, Commandant Officer ASF Syed Yasin Shah, Station Commander Skardu, DIG Gilgit-Baltistan Flight Lieutenant (R) Farrukh Rashid and Assistant Commissioner Skardu also met the President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce.

The officers of the security agencies assured him that all the agencies will play their role as hosts for the summit. Fool-proof security will be provided to the guests coming to attend the summit. During the visit, the delegation also visited other tourist places including Kachura Lake, Cold Desert, Shangri-La Fort, Deosai. The tour was organized by the Tourism Committee of ICCI.