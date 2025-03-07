ICCI delegation congratulates Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry on joining federal cabinet

ISLAMABAD, MAR 7 /DNA/ – A delegation of the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI), led by its President Nasir Mansoor Qureshi, visited the residence of Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry to congratulate him on his induction into the federal cabinet.

The ICCI delegation included Senior Vice President Abdul Rahman Siddiqui, Vice President Nasir Mehmood Chaudhry, Chairman Founder Group Tariq Sadiq, former Presidents of FPCCI Zubair Ahmed Malik and Abdul Rauf Alam, former President of ICCI Khalid Javed, Senior Vice President Industrial Area Association Mahmood Ahmed Warriach, and executive members Sanaullah Khan, Tahir Ayub, Naveed Satti, Malik Mohsin Khalid, Irfan Chaudhry, along with special advisor to the ICCI President, Naeem Siddiqi.

On behalf of the business community, President Nasir Mansoor Qureshi extended warm congratulations to Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry and expressed confidence that his inclusion in the cabinet would lead to policies that promote economic growth, ease of doing business, and better facilitation for trade and industry.

Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, while appreciating the gesture, acknowledged the pivotal role of the business community as the real engine of the economy. He noted that their contributions reflect their strong commitment to national economic development.

He also praised the ICCI leadership for their proactive role in resolving business community issues and acting as a bridge between the private sector and the government to create a conducive business environment.

The ICCI delegation assured full cooperation and expressed willingness to work closely with the government to address business sector challenges and contribute collectively towards the country’s economic development and prosperity.