ICCI, Chinese delegation agree to boost trade ties

ISLAMABAD, MAR 28 /DNA/ – A high-level 10-member delegation from the Hong Kong Shandong Chamber of Commerce Pakistan visited the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) on Friday to explore avenues for trade and investment cooperation in Pakistan.

During its meeting with ICCI President Nasir Mansoor Qureshi, Senior Vice President Abdul Rehman Siddiqui, and Vice President Nasir Mehmood Chaudhry, the Chinese delegation expressed strong interest in fostering business collaboration, particularly in the medical equipment sector.

The Chinese representatives described Pakistan as a promising market and expressed their intention to introduce their products for mutual benefit. They praised the hospitality and cooperation extended by their Pakistani counterparts, emphasizing their commitment to strengthening business ties.

Welcoming the delegation, ICCI President Nasir Mansoor Qureshi briefed the visitors about ICCI’s role as the apex chamber of the capital, representing 15,000 entrepreneurs from the industry, trade, and services sectors. He highlighted Pakistan’s rich export potential, including resources such as mines and minerals, gemstones, marble, pink salt, and pharmaceuticals.

President Qureshi encouraged the Chinese investors to invest in upgrading Pakistan’s industrial infrastructure, stressing the benefits of manufacturing export-quality goods and providing technical training to enhance local skills, which would also create employment opportunities.

“Chinese investors can utilize Pakistan as a strategic hub for manufacturing and exporting their products to global markets,” Mr. Qureshi stated. “By collaborating through joint ventures, we can unlock immense growth potential for both sides.”

Both parties agreed to strengthen ties through enhanced communication, delegation exchanges, and virtual meetings. Plans were also discussed to organize exhibitions showcasing their respective products to further promote trade and investment opportunities.

The visit concluded on a positive note, with both sides committed to fostering deeper economic collaboration for mutual prosperity.