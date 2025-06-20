ICCI chief urges private sector role in Pakistan’s economic revival

ISLAMABAD, JUN 20 /DNA/ – President of the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI), Nasir Mansoor Qureshi, has emphasized the critical role of the private sector in driving Pakistan’s economic revival, job creation, industrial expansion, and innovation. Speaking to trade and industry leaders at the Chamber House on Friday, he called for bold structural reforms and a consistent policy environment to attract both local and foreign investment.

Qureshi underscored that Pakistan’s economic stability hinges on empowering the private sector and creating an enabling environment for businesses, particularly in the manufacturing sector. He welcomed the government’s recently announced five-year tariff reform plan, terming it a “transformative initiative” that could boost Pakistan’s exports by several billion dollars—provided it is implemented with transparency and aligned with market realities.

He stressed the urgency of simplifying regulations, streamlining business licensing, and removing bureaucratic obstacles to improve the overall investment climate. “A conducive environment is essential for business growth and competitiveness,” he noted.

Highlighting the potential of Pakistan’s youth and small and medium enterprises (SMEs), the ICCI President called for targeted support in skill development, technology integration, and improved access to global markets. “Youth empowerment and SME facilitation are pivotal to unlocking Pakistan’s full economic potential,” he said.

Nasir Mansoor Qureshi also spoke about ICCI’s ongoing efforts to strengthen public-private partnerships, enhance industrial infrastructure, and ensure effective representation of business interests in policymaking forums. He reiterated ICCI’s commitment to serving as a strong voice for the business community and contributing to national economic progress.