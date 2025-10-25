ICCI calls to modernise Islamabad’s Fruit and Vegetable Market

ISLAMABAD, OCT 25 /DNA/ – Acting President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI), Tahir Ayub, has urged the Capital Development Authority (CDA) to introduce business-friendly reforms by rationalizing Extra Story Charges for commercial buildings and accelerating key infrastructure upgrades at Islamabad’s Fruit & Vegetable Market.

Speaking to visiting trade delegations on Saturday, he appreciated CDA’s decision to grant principal approval for constructing an additional storey on commercial structures — a move that will ease the acute shortage of business space. However, he noted that the current per square foot rate for this facility is financially unviable for many traders, especially small and medium enterprises (SMEs). He called for a realistic revision of these charges to enable wider participation and sustainable business expansion.

Highlighting the rising trade volume in the Fruit & Vegetable Market, he emphasized the urgent need for new and modern auction areas, both open and covered, to improve efficiency and accommodate growing commercial activity. He proposed that CDA should develop dedicated platforms for heavy vehicles and 40-foot containers to alleviate traffic congestion and enhance logistical operations.

Tahir Ayub also suggested including adjacent vacant or underutilized land within the market’s boundary to create open truck auction zones, which would expand capacity and reduce internal congestion. Additionally, he called for a comprehensive anti-encroachment drive to reclaim occupied areas and redevelop them for legitimate market use, ensuring better management and operational discipline.

He stated that modernizing the market’s infrastructure is not only essential for improving trader facilitation but also for strengthening Islamabad’s food supply chain, which serves thousands of retailers and consumers daily.

Reaffirming ICCI’s commitment to collaborative policy engagement, the Acting President said the Chamber is ready to work closely with CDA and other stakeholders to develop practical, growth-oriented solutions. He expressed optimism that CDA will consider these proposals positively and take timely action to support entrepreneurship, trade growth, and the capital’s commercial modernization.