ICCI calls on CDA to modernize markets for economic growth

ISLAMABAD, JUN 16 /DNA/ – President of the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI), Nasir Mansoor Qureshi, has called on Capital Development Authority (CDA) Chairman Chaudhry Muhammad Ali Randhawa to allocate sufficient funds and initiate immediate development work in commercial markets of Islamabad.

Nasir Mansoor Qureshi expressed serious concern over the deteriorating state of markets, noting that no significant development work has been carried out for a long time. He pointed out several pressing issues, including non-functional streetlights, broken footpaths, lack of clean drinking water, absence of public toilets, choked sewerage lines, and poor sanitation. He said such conditions do not reflect the image of the federal capital and must be addressed on a priority basis.

Talking to various trader delegations at the Chamber House here on Monday, President Qureshi reaffirmed ICCI’s strong commitment to resolving the issues of the business community. He emphasized that the Chamber is actively working to remove hurdles, promote business-friendly policies, and push for improved infrastructure. He added that ICCI is striving to turn Islamabad into a model city for ease of doing business and a prime destination for local and foreign investment.

He said that the Industrialists and traders are paying various taxes to the CDA and are making significant contributions to its revenue, therefore, it is the responsibility of the civic body to develop markets on modern lines for smooth growth of trade activities adding the business community is the main stakeholder in the revenue generation of the CDA thereby the civic body should compensate them by ensuring better development of all the markets.

President Qureshi concluded by reminding that the business community had fully cooperated with the CDA in removing encroachments from the markets. Now, he said, it is the responsibility of the civic body to reciprocate by initiating long-overdue development work and restoring the markets to a respectable and functional condition.