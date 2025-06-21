ICCI calls for Int’l standard vocational training to aid economy

ISLAMABAD: /DNA/ – Nasir Mansoor Qureshi, President of the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI), has emphasised the urgent need for globally accredited vocational and technical training programs to enhance Pakistan’s skilled workforce to increase its demand in international markets.

Talking to a delegation of visiting business leaders at the Chamber House on Saturday, Nasir Mansoor Qureshi underlined the importance of aligning all vocational and technical training initiatives across the country with international standards. He said this alignment is vital for enhancing the global employability of Pakistan’s youth and unlocking new avenues for foreign remittances.

He noted that by ensuring internationally recognized quality in training institutions, Pakistan can open up greater overseas opportunities for its young population, thereby contributing significantly to the national economy through an increase in foreign exchange inflows.

The ICCI President appreciated the efforts of the National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) and the Prime Minister’s initiative to bring all public sector training programs under a unified regulatory framework. He welcomed the move to standardize curricula as a meaningful step toward producing a competitive and competent workforce.

Highlighting the importance of a skilled youth population for the country’s economic progress, Qureshi said, “A fully trained and internationally competitive workforce can not only uplift our economic indicators but also place Pakistan firmly on the road to sustainable development.”

He further stated that ICCI is fully committed to playing its part in this national goal. “We aim to promote entrepreneurship and support startups by strengthening collaboration with academic institutions, fostering innovation, and preparing youth to meet global market demands,” he added.

The ICCI President reiterated that empowering youth with internationally accepted skills is a critical investment for ensuring long-term economic resilience and prosperity for Pakistan.