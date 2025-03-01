ICCI-BSI join hands for adoption of int’l standards to unlock global market

ISLAMABAD, MAR 1 /DNA/ – The President of the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ICCI), Nasir Mansoor Qureshi, hosted Mohammad Shohaieb, Principal Consultant at the British Standards Institution (BSI), to explore potential avenues for collaboration in quality standards, certification processes, and capacity building for Pakistani businesses.

Nasir Mansoor Qureshi underscored the pivotal role of international standards in enhancing product quality, safety, and global competitiveness. He commended BSI’s initiatives in supporting businesses through expertise in standards development, certification, and sector-specific training.

During the discussion, the BSI representative provided an in-depth overview of BSI’s global expertise, emphasizing how strategic collaboration with ICCI could enable Pakistani enterprises to achieve greater compliance with internationally recognized standards. This, in turn, would enhance export potential and attract foreign investment.

The ICCI President reaffirmed his commitment to fostering such partnerships, noting that BSI’s technical proficiency could be instrumental in equipping local businesses with the requisite knowledge and tools to meet global quality benchmarks. Both sides agreed to jointly organize awareness seminars, training programs, and advisory sessions tailored to the specific needs of various industries.

Discussions also encompassed the development of sector-specific guidelines for key industries, including textiles, food processing, construction, and information technology sectors with significant export potential for Pakistan.

Senior Advisor to the ICCI President, Naeem Siddiqui, inquired about the tangible benefits such collaboration could offer the local business community. In response, the BSI Consultant outlined how adherence to international standards not only enhances product quality and safety but also improves market access, facilitates exports, and strengthens confidence among international buyers.

The meeting concluded with a shared commitment to establishing a long-term strategic alliance between ICCI and BSI, laying the foundation for a collaborative framework aimed at embedding a robust quality culture within Pakistan’s business ecosystem.

ICCI Secretary General, Ghulam Murtaza, also shared his insights on the transformative potential of this collaboration in driving business growth and economic sustainability.