ICCI assures full support for economic empowerment of persons with disabilities

Special Education Directorate Delegation visits ICCI, explores job, internship opportunities for special students

ISLAMABAD, NOV 10 /DNA/ – The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) and the Directorate General of Special Education (DGSE) have agreed to strengthen institutional collaboration to create greater opportunities for students with special needs through vocational training, internships and employment in the trade and industrial sectors.



This understanding was reached during the visit of a delegation from the Directorate General of Special Education, led by Muhammad Amir, Director Vocational Rehabilitation and Employment of Disabled Persons (VREDP), at the Chamber House on Tuesday.



Welcoming the delegation, ICCI President Mohammad Zikria Akbar Zia reaffirmed the Chamber’s commitment to promoting inclusive economic participation and facilitating the integration of specially-abled individuals into the mainstream workforce. He assured the delegation that ICCI would extend its platform and institutional support to connect trained students with relevant business organisations, industrial units and market opportunities.



The ICCI President also accepted an invitation to visit the Vocational Rehabilitation and Employment of Disabled Persons facility to personally observe the training programmes, vocational facilities and rehabilitation services being provided to students.

ICCI Vice President Mohammad Ashfaq Hussain Chatha appreciated the initiatives undertaken by the Directorate for the education, training and rehabilitation of students with special needs. He assured the delegation of the Chamber’s fullest cooperation in creating practical employment opportunities and strengthening linkages between vocational institutions and the private sector.



Speaking on the occasion, Muhammad Amir, Director VREDP, emphasized that market-oriented skills development was essential to preparing students for meaningful employment and economic self-reliance. He sought ICCI’s cooperation in identifying employment avenues and aligning vocational training programmes with the evolving requirements of trade and industry.



To ensure effective coordination and sustained engagement between the two institutions, ICCI Executive Member Abbas Hashmi and Ms. Farah Hafeez, Deputy Director NTCSP, were nominated as focal persons.



Sharing his views, ICCI Executive Member Abrar ul Haq said that the Chamber would be pleased to facilitate direct linkages between DGSE and various market associations, enabling students to utilise their technical skills in suitable business and industrial environments. He stressed that closer engagement with the private sector could help transform vocational training into sustainable employment opportunities.

The DGSE delegation also included Dr. Sajida Mehmood, Director Special Education, and Asad Ali, Deputy Director VREDP, while ICCI Executive Member Syed Imran Bukhari and former Executive Member Chaudhry Mohammad Ali also participated in the discussions.

Other participants included ICCI Executive Members Mohammad Sohail Chaudhry and Zohaib Arshad Malik, former Executive Member Waseem Chaudhry and other representatives.